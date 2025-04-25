Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Timothee Chalamet
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Fed Up' With Kardashian Clan's 'Nonstop Demands' to Make Kylie a Hollywood Movie Star

Photo of Timothee Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Timothee Chalamet feud escalates amid Kardashian pressure to turn Kylie into a Hollywood movie star.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet is being pushed to help launch the acting career of girlfriend Kylie Jenner by the Kardashian clan to boost their multibillion-dollar brand – but the Oscar nominee is fed up with the reality family's nonstop demands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, sources suggested the constant meddling could cause Hollywood's most unlikely pairing to hit the skids after only two years.

timothee chalamet feud kardashian demands kylie hollywood star
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner's push to turn Kylie into an A-lister is testing Timothée Chalamet's patience.

"It's not just Kylie turning the screws. It's her entire family that's trying to capitalize on his fame, and it's not going over well with him," an insider revealed.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources said momager Kris Jenner, 69, is grasping at anything to keep The Kardashians alive on Hulu.

"Kris gets dollar signs in her eyes when she looks at Timothée," the insider explained.

The Complete Unknown heartthrob, 29, made waves this year with his critically acclaimed performance as Bob Dylan in the musical biopic – and his red carpet appearances with makeup mogul Kylie, 27.

"Kris wants to capitalize on that to help bump up their brand and boost their ratings," the insider said. "They're all trying to use him for their own gain – Kylie included."

The pillow-lipped beauty is said to be hell-bent on pursuing an acting career – and is pushing to star opposite her real-life man in a romantic flick.

timothee chalamet feud kardashian demands kylie hollywood star
Source: MEGA

The Kardashians' Hollywood ambitions may be driving a wedge between Kylie and Chalamet.

But according to the source, the Dune prince hasn't had any luck making her dreams come true.

"She's desperate for him to get her plum roles. She wants to go straight to the top and be an A-lister – no bit parts for her," the insider said. "He's tried. He's dropping hints to people he knows in the business, but they're not warming to it.

"Industry folks don't consider her an actress.

timothee chalamet feud kardashian demands kylie hollywood star
Source: MEGA

Industry insiders say Chalamet's ties to the Kardashian brand are raising red flags in Hollywood.

She's a media personality. Kylie thinks she can walk into these roles, and Timothée's telling her that's not a possibility. It's putting a strain on their romance as he can't deliver what she wants."

Kylie and Chalamet were recently spotted canoodling at a tennis match in Palm Springs. But sources noted that much of the time, the touchy-feely gal was hanging all over her love, while his eyes were either on the court or his phone.

"She was clearly trying to draw attention to the relationship. A lot of people are telling him that she's using him for clout," the insider said. "If she and her family don't reel this in, it's hard to imagine he'll stick around much longer."

