Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's '$600Million Wedding' Plans Revealed – Including the 'Secluded' Venue, Dress Details and the A-Listers Set to Attend the Celebration of the Decade

Meanwhile, three of the city’s most notable hotels are already booked out for the festivities: The Aman Palace, The St Regis and the Gritti Palace, and are expected to house some of the A-listers thought to be part of the 200 or so wedding guest list.

The list includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Barbra Streisand, and Bill Gates – President Trump is also believed to be making the trek.

As for where Bezos and Sanchez will make things official, many believe the private island of San Giorgio Maggiore is the place the couple have selected. The private location is home to the former San Giorgio monastery which now houses the Cini Foundation, a cultural charity.

Artworks and a valuable archive fill the building. However, a spokesman for the foundation was "not able to confirm, comment on or deny" if Bezos and Sanchez will be there to watch their romance blossom.