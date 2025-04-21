Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's '$600Million Wedding' Plans Revealed – Including the 'Secluded' Venue, Dress Details and the A-Listers Set to Attend the Celebration of the Decade
Now that Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, has put her space adventure behind her, the high profile couple can put all their focus into their upcoming wedding – which is set to be one of the biggest events ever.
The Amazon founder and his bride-to-be are scheduled to say their "I dos" in Venice in June, and are said to already be causing a stir with notable names doing all they can to witness the wedding of the decade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"People are almost hysterical with excitement – from water taxis to the hotel concierges," a source close to the situation said.
Danielle Nay, the producer of celebrity and royal weddings, agreed: "The whole of Venice is buzzing, now that the cat’s out of the bag."
She continued: "This is PR gold, attracting attention and investment at a time when the city is going through a new cultural renaissance."
Meanwhile, three of the city’s most notable hotels are already booked out for the festivities: The Aman Palace, The St Regis and the Gritti Palace, and are expected to house some of the A-listers thought to be part of the 200 or so wedding guest list.
The list includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Barbra Streisand, and Bill Gates – President Trump is also believed to be making the trek.
As for where Bezos and Sanchez will make things official, many believe the private island of San Giorgio Maggiore is the place the couple have selected. The private location is home to the former San Giorgio monastery which now houses the Cini Foundation, a cultural charity.
Artworks and a valuable archive fill the building. However, a spokesman for the foundation was "not able to confirm, comment on or deny" if Bezos and Sanchez will be there to watch their romance blossom.
Despite the huge celebration being planned, City Hall sources revealed no public spaces will be cordoned off and tourists will still be able to enjoy the city while the wedding takes place.
An insider said: "Everyone is making a big deal about the wedding causing chaos but the planning is under way to keep the city open throughout."
Sanchez, 55, is said to have a number of looks planned for the wedding, and insiders claim she has chosen American house Oscar de la Renta for her wedding dress, at the suggestion of Vogue boss Anna Wintour.
Rumors previously circulated the wedding was gearing to cost at least $600million, but Bezos himself called the claims "fake news."
"The old adage 'don’t believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible," he tweeted at the time.
There were also previous reports the wedding would occur on Bezos' $500million yacht, but that has also been shut down.
An insider said: "The wedding is based on a buy-out of at least three top hotels for guests and VIPs... Then the supporting cast of hundreds would more likely be at the Gritti – the performers, producers, art department, florists, guest wranglers, logistics crew and so on.
"The size of a high calibre wedding guest list in Venice is usually dictated by the number of hotels that are available to buy out at the time of booking."
They continued: "You need deep experience, immaculate logistics planning and the best address book to move all of the people and equipment around the city from one venue to the next on time, especially during June, which is so busy."
According Sánchez’s older brother, Paul, this wedding may be so big it will remind fans of a certain royal: "I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing. It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun."