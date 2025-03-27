Your tip
Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Glitzy and Star-Studded Wedding 'Will Be Like Princess Diana and Prince Charles' — As Hollywood A-Listers Beg for Invite to Romantic Italian Extravaganza

Split photo of Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez and Princess Diana with Prince Charles.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are gearing up to have a wedding that rivals Princess Diana and Prince Charles.'

March 27 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are battling for the "wedding of the century" title.

The couple is said to be planning a wedding so opulent, it will rival the legendary 1981 nuptials of Princess Diana and Prince Charles – leaving Hollywood elites clawing at the door to get in, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Lauren's brother, Paul, said the pair's wedding is sure to be 'huge, fun, and just a blast.'

Lauren's older brother, Paul, said on Thursday: "I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing. Just huge and fun, and just a blast."

Jeff, 61, and Lauren, 55, have already sent out their wedding invitations – with plans to marry aboard their $500million yacht, Koru, off the coast of Venice in June.

princess diana james hewitt healing royal riff prince harry william
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' 1981 wedding became known as the 'wedding of the century.'

However, during a conversation with TMZ, Paul remained tight-lipped about the details.

He said: "We don’t have any specifics yet, like the exact location or anything."

Paul still said he was "thrilled beyond belief," noting: "It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun."

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have already confirmed their attendance, while Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have also received invites.

Other potential celebrity guests include Donald Trump, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Jewel, and Eva Longoria, along with members of her all-female Blue Origin space crew – such as Katy Perry and Gayle King.

Sources have also said Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg, film producer Brian Grazer, and models Brooks Nader and Camila Morrone have received invitations.

As the wedding date nears, reports indicate a buzz among A-listers scrambling to land an invite to the star-studded affair.

A source previously told us: "People are calling everyone they know. Old friends, ex-flames, assistants of assistants – just trying to figure out who got an invite. And more importantly, who didn't."

A second added: "One Oscar winner was caught asking a tech billionaire if he could plus-one him. That's how high the stakes are."

jeff bezos invited donald trump kim kardashian lavish italian wedding
Source: MEGA

Hollywood A-listers are said to be clamoring for invites to the upcoming star-studded event.

Another Hollywood insider joked the Amazon CEO was "not just throwing a wedding — he's throwing a summit."

They added: "It's like Davos meets the Met Gala… on a yacht."

The sources noted non-disclosure agreements are expected to be sent out to those lucky enough to receive an invitation to the Italian soiree.

When it comes to a suitable wedding gift, Paul mentioned he has "no idea" what to give Lauren and Jeff – but believes he and other guests may be asked to donate to their favorite charity instead.

He explained: "I talk to my sister three or four times a week but she hasn't mentioned much about the wedding.

"They're so busy, you know, the launch is coming up in three weeks. And I'll be there for that, that's gonna be a blast."

Lauren, along with other prominent women, will join the 11th human flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard program on April 14, marking the first all-female crew since 1963.

Paul teased: "We'll see what happens after that."

Lauren went public with the billionaire in 2019, getting engaged four years later in May 2023.

Jeff notoriously proposed to the Emmy Award-winning journalist with an astounding $2.5million diamond engagement ring.

As for Princess Diana and Charles, the two wed in a lavish ceremony on July 29, 1981 – which became known as the "wedding of the century."

radar
Source: MEGA

The Royal's extravagant event cost approximately $48million and took place at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

It was viewed by a global audience of 750 million people across 74 countries, and it also made history as the first time in 300 years that a British citizen married the heir to the throne.

