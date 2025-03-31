EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Bruce Willis' Emotional Look-Back at His Biggest Roles — From 'Very Frightening' Breakout Gig to 'Die Hard' Cop Being 'Closest Character to His Personality'

After growing up in Penns Grove, New Jersey, Willis, 70, admitted: “I had a terrible stutter. I thought I was handicapped. I couldn’t talk at all.”

But once he joined theater, his life was forever changed.

In 1985, the Hollywood icon landed a role in Moonlighting – which soon became a "hit show."

The actor said: "I have always considered myself an actor, not a star of anything. There’s no rule book. It’s very frightening."