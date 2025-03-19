Dementia-Stricken Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking 70th: How 'Die Hard' Actor Can no Longer Speak — As Family Pay Emotional Tributes to Star on Milestone Birthday
Bruce Willis is being celebrated Wednesday by family and fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as he marks his milestone 70th birthday.
His three daughters have all shared their love for the beloved actor, who is suffering in the late stages of dementia.
Daughter Rumer, 36, kicked off the tributes Tuesday night, when during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked how her dad was doing.
She replied: "He’s doing great, thank you for asking. It is actually his 70th birthday tomorrow so please wish my papa a big happy birthday!"
On Wednesday, she shared a touching video of Bruce laughing and dancing with the family. She captioned it: "To the King…I love you Daddio. Happy 70th Birthday papa."
Bruce's 33-year-old daughter Scout posted a carousel of photos and videos of her dad through the years, including one recent sentimental moment when the stricken star lovingly kissed his daughter's cheek.
She shared: "Happy birthday to the greatest of all time," while including a goat emoji. "Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world."
Finally, daughter Tallulah, 31, posted a throwback photo of a smiling Bruce on the set of Die Hard, with the caption: "Happy 70th to my favorite friend! You are a light that can never be dimmed! I love you so proud to be your baby."
Bruce's family announced the Look Who's Talking star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a brain disease that affects patients' behavior and ability to speak, in February 2023.
Immediately, his daughters, ex-wife Demi Moore and current wife Emma Heming rallied around him. Although they divorced in 2000, Moore has been heavily involved in Bruce's care.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "It can look kind of performative when the family posts pictures of Bruce surrounded by Emma, Demi or their daughters, but it's coming from a genuine place.
"Demi isn't doing this for clicks or public relations, she's doing it because Bruce deserves to be appreciated and around his family during this difficult period.
"She's convinced she is making a difference by staying by his side even though he's not able to communicate much beyond a chuckle or a grin."
Inside Ryan Reynolds' Explosive Demand to be DISMISSED From Wife Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Bombshell $400Million Harassment Case — As He Brands Filmmaker a 'Predator'
Late last year, Heming revealed the action star’s childhood stutter returning signaled the start of his battle with dementia
On the first signs of his decline, Heming said: "For Bruce, it started with language. He had a severe stutter as a child.
"As his language started changing, it (seemed like it) was just a part of a stutter, it was just Bruce. Never in a million years would I think it would be a form of dementia for someone so young."
Heming married Willis in 2009 and the couple share two young daughters – Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, 10.
The model recently became emotional while talking about the retired star's condition and being his caregiver during an appearance on the Today show.
She told host Hoda Kotb: "What I'm learning is that dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family.
"And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is."