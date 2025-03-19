Bruce's family announced the Look Who's Talking star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a brain disease that affects patients' behavior and ability to speak, in February 2023.

Immediately, his daughters, ex-wife Demi Moore and current wife Emma Heming rallied around him. Although they divorced in 2000, Moore has been heavily involved in Bruce's care.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "It can look kind of performative when the family posts pictures of Bruce surrounded by Emma, Demi or their daughters, but it's coming from a genuine place.

"Demi isn't doing this for clicks or public relations, she's doing it because Bruce deserves to be appreciated and around his family during this difficult period.

"She's convinced she is making a difference by staying by his side even though he's not able to communicate much beyond a chuckle or a grin."