Inside Ryan Reynolds' Explosive Demand to be DISMISSED From Wife Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Bombshell $400Million Harassment Case — As He Brands Filmmaker a 'Predator'

In the documents, the movie star praised himself as "supportive spouse who has witnessed firsthand the emotional, reputational and financial devastation" Lively is said to have suffered at the hands of Baldoni.

He even accused the filmmaker of attempting to "shame" him for being the "kind of man who is confident enough to listen to the woman in his wife and stand with her."

"Mr. Reynolds has a First Amendment right to hold Mr. Baldoni – or any man who Mr. Reynolds believes sexually harassed his wife – in deep disdain," the filing read.