Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ryan Reynolds

Inside Ryan Reynolds' Explosive Demand to be DISMISSED From Wife Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Bombshell $400Million Harassment Case — As He Brands Filmmaker a 'Predator'

Composite photo of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds doesn't want to be involved in his wife Blake Lively's wild lawsuit anymore.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 19 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ryan Reynolds is done with the drama and is now demanding he be dismissed from Justin Baldoni's massive $400million lawsuit against the actor and his wife, Blake Lively.

In a recent court filing in New York, the Deadpool star destroyed the It Ends With Us director, calling out his alleged "predatory" ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds slammed scheming hypocrite pr stunts cancer hit child rescue his mr nice guy image wife blake livelys bitter legal fight pp
Source: MEGA

Reynolds and Lawsuit are involved in a $400M lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

In the documents, the movie star praised himself as "supportive spouse who has witnessed firsthand the emotional, reputational and financial devastation" Lively is said to have suffered at the hands of Baldoni.

He even accused the filmmaker of attempting to "shame" him for being the "kind of man who is confident enough to listen to the woman in his wife and stand with her."

"Mr. Reynolds has a First Amendment right to hold Mr. Baldoni – or any man who Mr. Reynolds believes sexually harassed his wife – in deep disdain," the filing read.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds branded hollywoods newest mr mean
Source: MEGA

Reynolds is accused of calling Baldoni a 'predator.'

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2024, Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni. However, Baldoni would then respond with a $400million countersuit against the Hollywood couple.

The 41-year-old also filed a $250million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for reporting on Lively's original claims.

In the latest filing, Reynolds' lawyer asked: "What does Ryan Reynolds have to do with (this case), legally speaking, other than being a supportive spouse who has witnessed firsthand the emotional, reputational, and financial devastation Ms. Lively has suffered? Nothing."

Article continues below advertisement

"The (complaint filed by Baldoni) alleges no plausible facts that suggest Mr. Reynolds did not believe this comment to be true; instead, the relevant allegations suggest that Mr. Reynolds genuinely, perhaps passionately, believes that Mr Baldoni’s behavior is reflective of a predator," Reynolds' defense continued, referring to a Baldoni accusation claiming he was called a "predator" by the actor.

Baldoni also previously accused Reynolds, 48, of mocking him in the summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine with Nicepool, a woke character featuring a man bun hairstyle.

However, Reynolds rejected that in the court filing.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively rumor another simple favor anna kendrick never work again
Source: MEGA

Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her 'In Ends With Us' co-star Baldoni in December 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

The Red Notice star said Baldoni's "thin-skinned outrage over a movie character, the satirical 'woke' Nicepool, does not even pretend to be tied to any actual legal claims."

It continued: "Instead, it falls into the general allegation of 'hurt feelings' which in reality is nothing more than a desperate effort to advance the same curated 'bully' image that (Baldoni) created and disseminated in the retaliation campaign they launched against Ms. Lively in August of 2024."

Article continues below advertisement

Among Lively's shocking accusations, she noted a specific dance scene in It Ends With Us, in which she said co-star Baldoni made indecent comments about the perfume she was wearing and went off-script by kissing her neck.

However, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman said this scene will be one of key components of his defense.

"There were certain things that were alleged in the pleadings that she calls harassment and that will be the subject of that matter," Freeman said on The Town with Matt Belloni podcast.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
breaking news graphic for radar a

BREAKING: 'West Side Story' Actress Carole D’Andrea dead at 87 — As Star's Daughters Cry They Were 'By Her Side As She Passed' in Heartbreaking Statement

Split photo of Ben Stiller, Tom Cruise.

Ben Stiller Reveals Shocking Truth About Tom Cruise’s Last-Minute 'Tropic Thunder' Plot Change – And Tells How 'Hilariously Awful' Home Video Sparked Unexpected Collaboration

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni reveals brutal impact million blake lively harassment
Source: MEGA

Baldoni's lawyer claimed the case is more 'she said, he said.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Freeman added the case is more "she said, he said" than grounded in facts.

It explained: "Whether she felt harassed or not is one thing. But does it rise to the legal definition of harassment? The answer is no.

"I can’t speak to how someone feels," he continued. "People can feel different ways about different things and everyone is entitled to their own feeling, but from a legal perspective, the question really is was there harassment?"

Both sides are expected to square off in court in March 2026.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.