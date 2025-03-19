Inside Ryan Reynolds' Explosive Demand to be DISMISSED From Wife Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Bombshell $400Million Harassment Case — As He Brands Filmmaker a 'Predator'
Ryan Reynolds is done with the drama and is now demanding he be dismissed from Justin Baldoni's massive $400million lawsuit against the actor and his wife, Blake Lively.
In a recent court filing in New York, the Deadpool star destroyed the It Ends With Us director, calling out his alleged "predatory" ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the documents, the movie star praised himself as "supportive spouse who has witnessed firsthand the emotional, reputational and financial devastation" Lively is said to have suffered at the hands of Baldoni.
He even accused the filmmaker of attempting to "shame" him for being the "kind of man who is confident enough to listen to the woman in his wife and stand with her."
"Mr. Reynolds has a First Amendment right to hold Mr. Baldoni – or any man who Mr. Reynolds believes sexually harassed his wife – in deep disdain," the filing read.
In December 2024, Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni. However, Baldoni would then respond with a $400million countersuit against the Hollywood couple.
The 41-year-old also filed a $250million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for reporting on Lively's original claims.
In the latest filing, Reynolds' lawyer asked: "What does Ryan Reynolds have to do with (this case), legally speaking, other than being a supportive spouse who has witnessed firsthand the emotional, reputational, and financial devastation Ms. Lively has suffered? Nothing."
"The (complaint filed by Baldoni) alleges no plausible facts that suggest Mr. Reynolds did not believe this comment to be true; instead, the relevant allegations suggest that Mr. Reynolds genuinely, perhaps passionately, believes that Mr Baldoni’s behavior is reflective of a predator," Reynolds' defense continued, referring to a Baldoni accusation claiming he was called a "predator" by the actor.
Baldoni also previously accused Reynolds, 48, of mocking him in the summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine with Nicepool, a woke character featuring a man bun hairstyle.
However, Reynolds rejected that in the court filing.
The Red Notice star said Baldoni's "thin-skinned outrage over a movie character, the satirical 'woke' Nicepool, does not even pretend to be tied to any actual legal claims."
It continued: "Instead, it falls into the general allegation of 'hurt feelings' which in reality is nothing more than a desperate effort to advance the same curated 'bully' image that (Baldoni) created and disseminated in the retaliation campaign they launched against Ms. Lively in August of 2024."
Among Lively's shocking accusations, she noted a specific dance scene in It Ends With Us, in which she said co-star Baldoni made indecent comments about the perfume she was wearing and went off-script by kissing her neck.
However, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman said this scene will be one of key components of his defense.
"There were certain things that were alleged in the pleadings that she calls harassment and that will be the subject of that matter," Freeman said on The Town with Matt Belloni podcast.
BREAKING: 'West Side Story' Actress Carole D’Andrea dead at 87 — As Star's Daughters Cry They Were 'By Her Side As She Passed' in Heartbreaking Statement
Freeman added the case is more "she said, he said" than grounded in facts.
It explained: "Whether she felt harassed or not is one thing. But does it rise to the legal definition of harassment? The answer is no.
"I can’t speak to how someone feels," he continued. "People can feel different ways about different things and everyone is entitled to their own feeling, but from a legal perspective, the question really is was there harassment?"
Both sides are expected to square off in court in March 2026.