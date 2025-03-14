'Dying' Bruce Willis' Carer Wife Emma Reveals Bone-Chilling Call She Got From Top Doc As She Continues Grueling Care Routine For Dementia-Stricken Star
Emma Heming has been rattled by an unexpected call from a leading doctor amid Bruce Willis' dementia battle.
In a new Instagram video, Bruce's young bride shared a recent conversation with a medical professional that exposed the startling lack of support for caregivers like her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Emma, 46, has been tending to her husband ever since Bruce stepped away from Hollywood in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia – a brain disorder that impairs language skills.
In 2023, his family revealed that his condition had worsened, leading to a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.
As 69-year-old Bruce battles his illness, Emma has openly shared the challenges of caring for him – emphasizing how caregivers also need support.
On Thursday, she revealed details of a very telling conversation she had with a top doc, who asked her for resources.
She explained: "I received a call from a very prominent doctor the other day, letting me know that he has a family who’s just been diagnosed with young onset Alzheimer’s, and they have three children aged 10, 12 and 14, and that he needs all of my resources, any contacts.
"And I was like: 'Huh?'"
Emma continued: "And I have the contacts, and nothing makes me happier than to be able to be of service and to support the next caregiver, which I happily passed on.
"The thing that just boggles my mind is how do our doctors not already have a Rolodex of ways to support caregivers?' Emma marveled."
She added: "The other thing that just is so upsetting to me is, when I receive messages from families that have just been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia or some type of dementia, and they’re asking me for my resources.
"I’m not even in the same state as them, same city.
"It’s very hard to sort of pass on those resources, except to like the Association For Frontotemporal Dementia or things like that.
"But it’s just like, they need to do better. Doctors need to do better. Doctors really do need to have a road map of just some support."
Emma noted how this lack of support was a key reason she decided to write her upcoming book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Hope And Purpose On The Caregiving Path, set for release this September.
Recalling the moment Bruce was diagnosed, she shared her frustration in being handed an entire pamphlet.
She recalled: "I was not handed one resource and we gotta put an end to that."
'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp's Loved Ones 'All Thought She Was 'Mental' Ahead of Devastating Cancer Diagnosis — Before Realizing She Was 'On Her Deathbed'
Emma reflected on the tragic deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, which deeply resonated with her amid Bruce’s decline.
Autopsies revealed Betsy, 62, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11, with her body left undiscovered as Gene, 95, who suffered from advanced Alzheimer's, wandered their home unaware.
Days later, Gene succumbed to cardiovascular disease worsened by his condition, with his pacemaker registering its final activity on February 17.
The heartbreaking story underscored Emma’s plea for better support for caregivers, emphasizing their crucial role and the need to ensure they receive the help they need.
Emma said: "I think there’s this common misconception that caregivers, they got it figured out, they got it covered, they’re good.
"I don’t subscribe to that. I think that we need to be showing up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person."
Bruce's family has been rallying around the star with a "deep acceptance" throughout his dementia fight. He shares daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with his ex Demi Moore, 62.