Garth Brooks Admits Lengthy Marriage to Wife Trisha Yearwood Took 'A Lot of Work' — As Couple Is Desperate to Save Relationship Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Country Star
Garth Brooks once opened up about his marriage to Trisha Yearwood during a talk show segment, years before his world would be rocked with sexual assault accusations.
The couple – who tied the knot in 2005 – are said to be doing all they can to save their relationship amid the shock lawsuit.
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2022, both Brooks and Yearwood teamed up to answer audience questions on love and marriage, and touched on all that has gone into keeping them afloat.
"... We recently celebrated our 15th wedding anniversary," Brooks said at the time, receiving plenty of applause.
He added: "Thank you very much. A lot of work. A lot of work," as Yearwood awkwardly laughed.
The Friends in Low Places singer was also quick to answer, after a fan asked, "I would like to know what is the key to a long-lasting marriage?"
The hitmaker said: "I'll take this one all. Right? I think you got it... well, it's just kind of weird. I think you got to treat it like a duet. You got to harmonize, is that fair?
"You've got to make your partner feel like they're a star. And if not, you're going to turn into a solo act pretty damn quick. If you know what I mean."
Brooks' ominous words come as he's being accused of sexually assaulting a woman who once worked as his hairstylist and makeup artist.
The woman – known as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit – claimed Brooks stripped down and raped her at a Los Angeles hotel suite.
According to the lawsuit, the country superstar forced the victim to put her hands on his genitals, vulgarly talked about sex, and shared his sexual fantasies with her, including "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with Yearwood.
While the 63-year-old denied all the claims made by the woman, and filed a counterclaim citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct," Yearwood, 60, was hit hard by the claims.
A source said: "Trisha was shocked that anyone would accuse Garth of such heinous things. It's put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room."
However, the insider claimed she is standing by Brooks' side... for now.
"She thinks she knows Garth well enough by now to know he could never do such a thing, so she believes him when he says he didn't do this," the source said.
"Even if Trisha had doubts, she's built her life around Garth, and it would be hard to leave."
Meanwhile, the accusations and his marriage teetering off the edge has taken a toll on the If Tomorrow Never Comes singer, as he's believed to have gained back nearly 40 of the 60 pounds he'd shed over the last two years.
Another insider said: "The whispers and innuendos are getting to him. He can't sleep – and food is his vice and solace. He's taking out all his stress by pigging out. It's a shame, too, because he was doing so well before."