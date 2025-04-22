Garth Brooks Admits Lengthy Marriage to Wife Trisha Yearwood Took 'A Lot of Work' — As Couple Is Desperate to Save Relationship Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Country Star

The couple – who tied the knot in 2005 – are said to be doing all they can to save their relationship amid the shock lawsuit.

Garth Brooks once opened up about his marriage to Trisha Yearwood during a talk show segment, years before his world would be rocked with sexual assault accusations.

Brooks and Yearwood appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2022 and discussed their marriage.

He added: "Thank you very much. A lot of work. A lot of work," as Yearwood awkwardly laughed.

"... We recently celebrated our 15th wedding anniversary," Brooks said at the time, receiving plenty of applause.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2022, both Brooks and Yearwood teamed up to answer audience questions on love and marriage, and touched on all that has gone into keeping them afloat.

Brooks advised the audience to treat their partner 'like they're a star' or risk ending up a 'solo act.'

The Friends in Low Places singer was also quick to answer, after a fan asked, "I would like to know what is the key to a long-lasting marriage?"

The hitmaker said: "I'll take this one all. Right? I think you got it... well, it's just kind of weird. I think you got to treat it like a duet. You got to harmonize, is that fair?

"You've got to make your partner feel like they're a star. And if not, you're going to turn into a solo act pretty damn quick. If you know what I mean."