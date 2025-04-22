Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks Admits Lengthy Marriage to Wife Trisha Yearwood Took 'A Lot of Work' — As Couple Is Desperate to Save Relationship Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Country Star

Photo of Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will now have to put in even more work to save their marriage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 22 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Garth Brooks once opened up about his marriage to Trisha Yearwood during a talk show segment, years before his world would be rocked with sexual assault accusations.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2005 – are said to be doing all they can to save their relationship amid the shock lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement
brooks marriage
Source: TheEllenShow/YouTube

Brooks and Yearwood appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2022 and discussed their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2022, both Brooks and Yearwood teamed up to answer audience questions on love and marriage, and touched on all that has gone into keeping them afloat.

"... We recently celebrated our 15th wedding anniversary," Brooks said at the time, receiving plenty of applause.

He added: "Thank you very much. A lot of work. A lot of work," as Yearwood awkwardly laughed.

Article continues below advertisement
brooks marriage
Source: TheEllenShow/YouTube

Brooks advised the audience to treat their partner 'like they're a star' or risk ending up a 'solo act.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Friends in Low Places singer was also quick to answer, after a fan asked, "I would like to know what is the key to a long-lasting marriage?"

The hitmaker said: "I'll take this one all. Right? I think you got it... well, it's just kind of weird. I think you got to treat it like a duet. You got to harmonize, is that fair?

"You've got to make your partner feel like they're a star. And if not, you're going to turn into a solo act pretty damn quick. If you know what I mean."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks' ominous words come as he's being accused of sexually assaulting a woman who once worked as his hairstylist and makeup artist.

The woman – known as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit – claimed Brooks stripped down and raped her at a Los Angeles hotel suite.

According to the lawsuit, the country superstar forced the victim to put her hands on his genitals, vulgarly talked about sex, and shared his sexual fantasies with her, including "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with Yearwood.

Article continues below advertisement
trisha yearwood garth brooks marriage crisis lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The 'Friends in Low Places' singer has been accused of raping a woman.

Article continues below advertisement

While the 63-year-old denied all the claims made by the woman, and filed a counterclaim citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct," Yearwood, 60, was hit hard by the claims.

A source said: "Trisha was shocked that anyone would accuse Garth of such heinous things. It's put a strain on their relationship. They've been living with this legal mess for months now. It's the elephant in the room."

However, the insider claimed she is standing by Brooks' side... for now.

Article continues below advertisement

"She thinks she knows Garth well enough by now to know he could never do such a thing, so she believes him when he says he didn't do this," the source said.

"Even if Trisha had doubts, she's built her life around Garth, and it would be hard to leave."

Meanwhile, the accusations and his marriage teetering off the edge has taken a toll on the If Tomorrow Never Comes singer, as he's believed to have gained back nearly 40 of the 60 pounds he'd shed over the last two years.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Giant Wedding Guest List Revealed — And It Includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Sydney Sweeney, Katy Perry and More

Split photo of Justin Bieber, Ryan Good

Justin Bieber's Close Pal Claims Troubled Singer 'Is In A Cult' And Blames Church For Their 'Separation' — As 'Death Fears' Continue To Rise Following His 'Disturbing' Behavior

Article continues below advertisement
yearwood brooks
Source: MEGA

Brooks – who tied the knot with Yearwood in 2005 – has denied the claims.

Another insider said: "The whispers and innuendos are getting to him. He can't sleep – and food is his vice and solace. He's taking out all his stress by pigging out. It's a shame, too, because he was doing so well before."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.