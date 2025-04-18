Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Relationship Timeline Revealed As Couple Continues to Reel From Country Giant's Sex Case
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – who tied the knot in 2005 – now face their biggest test as the country superstar has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman who once worked as his hairstylist and makeup artist.
The woman – known as "Jane Roe" in her lawsuit – claimed the singer stripped down and raped her at a Los Angeles hotel suite, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 1987, Brooks and Yearwood first met in songwriter Kent Blazy's attic studio before their eventual breakthrough in country music.
"We hit it off," Yearwood, now 60, told CMT in 2009. "But I had no idea he would turn out to be Garth Brooks!"
The two would go on to date, with the Friends in Low Places singer proposing to Yearwood in May 2005 at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace in California.
Just seven months later, Brooks and Yearwood got married at their home outside Tulsa, Oklahoma, as Brooks called it "the perfect Christmas gift" at the time.
Yearwood became a stepmom to Brook's three kids, who he welcomed with his first wife, Sandy Mahl.
"It became, 'Okay, I'm still scared, but it's not as bad,' and then it became, 'I love having them all the time,'" Yearwood said in 2007 of becoming a mom. "You fall in love with them. You learn why people have kids."
In 2014, the famous couple would embark on a tour together as they kicked off the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood – it spanned three years and 390 shows.
The pair got even close during the heigh of the COVID pandemic, with Yearwood revealing Brooks "would not stay away" from her after she contracted COVID-19.
She recalled: "He would not do it. He was really worried about me. But he never got sick, and he was vaccinated. He took really good care of me, but he drove me crazy."
The good times began to flounder a bit when Yearwood – in 2023 – attempted to have her last name changed to his, but he "declined."
"(Her father) Jack Yearwood had two daughters: That Yearwood name is Trisha. I'd be fine changing my name to Yearwood," he said at the time, and added, "Tradition doesn't count here. What counts is when you have two celebrities, don't have one swallow the other."
After celebrating 18 years of marriage that same year, Brooks' life came tumbling down as months later he was accused of sexual assault.
According to the shocking lawsuit, Brooks forced the victim to put her hands on his genitals, vulgarly talked about sex, and shared his sexual fantasies with her, including "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with Yearwood.
The 63-year-old denied all the claims made by the woman, and filed a counterclaim citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."
However, the accusations have taken a toll on him, as he is said to have gained back nearly 40 of the 60 pounds he'd shed over the last two years.
"The whispers and innuendos are getting to him. He can't sleep – and food is his vice and solace," a source claimed of the If Tomorrow Never Comes hitmaker.
The insider added: He's taking out all his stress by pigging out. It's a shame, too, because he was doing so well before."
The dramatic weight transformation could lead to serious consequences according to Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who noted: "Every time you lose the weight and then gain it back, you gain back pure fat. So, he is increasingly raising his risk of heart attack or stroke."