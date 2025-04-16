EXCLUSIVE: Sex Assault Accused Garth Brooks 'Getting Blobbier by the Day' Due to 'Stress of Looming Court Fight' – With Pals Fearing His Gut Will Kill Him and His Career
Ballooning Garth Brooks is gorging on food as the stressed-out singer prepares to defend himself against a scandalous sex assault lawsuit – and the country heavyweight has gained back nearly 40 of the 60 pounds he'd shed over the last two years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The dramatic swing marks the sixth time the hefty hitmaker has failed to preserve a 40-plus-pound weight loss – and top docs warn his yo-yo-ing is setting the table for trouble.
Sources told us the whale-like warbler is carrying about 255lbs on his 6-foot-1 frame as the Friends in Low Places artist is eating his feelings.
The corpulent crooner, 63, is being sued by a woman identified in court documents as Jane Roe.
She claims Brooks sexually harassed her and raped her in 2019 when she worked for him as a makeup artist and hairstylist.
An insider said Brooks has "furiously denied" the woman's accusations, but added: "The whispers and innuendos are getting to him. He can't sleep – and food is his vice and solace."
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin noted: "Every time you lose the weight and then gain it back, you gain back pure fat. So, he is increasingly raising his risk of heart attack or stroke."
Psychologist Dr. Gilda Carle advised: "It would behoove him to get counseling."
Our insider said: "He's taking out all his stress by pigging out. It's a shame, too, because he was doing so well before."