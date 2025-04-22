EXCLUSIVE: Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks 'Fighting For Their 20-Year Marriage' as Sexual Assault Lawsuit 'Tears Them Apart'

He didn't speak during the March 24 ceremony – country singers Reba McEntire and Carly Pearce did the honors – but an emotional Garth Brooks was seen wiping away tears as his wife, Trisha Yearwood, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When it was her turn to talk, Yearwood praised her husband for being her "cheerleader," telling the crowd that: "As many accolades and awards as he's won, I never see him get more excited than he does when I receive something."

The 60-year-old then addressed the Friends in Low Places hitmaker directly, telling him: "For all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than you. I appreciate you for being my support."

It was a significant show of loyalty in a tumultuous time. Six months ago, music fans were stunned when a woman who worked as a hairstylist and makeup artist for the couple filed a sexual assault and battery lawsuit against Brooks – a beloved Nashville star known for his philanthropy and reputation as one of the good guys.