Timothée Chalamet Sparks Kylie Jenner Split Fears After 'Ditching' Reality Star Backstage at Coachella To Avoid Awkward Meeting with Her Ex
Timothée Chalamet has sparked split fears from Kylie Jenner after "ditching" the reality star to avoid an awkward meeting with her ex Travis Scott at Coachella.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-nominated actor has "beef" with the rapper, the father of Jenner’s kids Stormi, seven, and, Aire, three, after Scott appeared to diss the star in his 2023 track Meltdown.
And the feud continues to rumble on as Chalamet refused to go backstage at Coachella with Jenner and Stormi to meet the rapper after his set last weekend, sparking rumors the tension between both men — who have yet to meet in person — may scupper the A Complete Unknown star's fledgling relationship with the influencer.
Chalamet, 29, appeared to have irked Scott, 33, by dating Jenner, 27, weeks after her breakup with the Goosebumps rapper.
Scott's Meltdown single was released just six months after the couple hit it off at Paris Fashion Week.
In a nod to Chalamet's film Wonka, in which he played the eccentric chocolatier, Scott raps: "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me."
A source previously told how Scott thought the romance was a "joke."
Jenner and Scott started dating in 2017 after they met at Coachella — when she was 19 and he was 26.
A year later, they welcomed their daughter, Stormi, before splitting in 2019 and once again reuniting in May 2021.
Their son Aire, now three – whose original name was Wolfe before his parents had it legally changed – was born in February 2022, 10 months after that reunion.
But even new parenthood couldn't keep them together — and they split for good that December, amid rumors that Scott had been unfaithful, though he has denied any infidelity.
Jenner and Scott are said to have remained "amicable" for the sake of their children and have a "good co-parenting relationship," with the rapper spending more time with his kids "than anyone knows."
A source told how Stormi and Aire will never see Chalamet as a father figure.
The insider said: "Stormi is a huge daddy's girl, so Timothée will most likely always be nothing more than 'mom's boyfriend' even if she marries him.
"As much as Kylie wants them to be open to looking at Timothée as a father figure, it is unlikely that this will ever happen. The kids like Timothée – but they will never look at him as 'dad.'"
RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month Jenner’s famous family is desperate for the couple to remain together, as the talented actor is great for their brand — and “momager” Kris Jenner wants him to appear on their reality show to boost ratings and televise their engagement.
A source said: "Kris is determined to have her way.
"She's seeing a huge opportunity for a televised event, photos and video of the proposal, a documentary-style film on the buildup to the ceremony itself, sponsors for the wedding and reception, and tons of merchandise.
"The wheels of Kris' mind never stop spinning."