Timothée Chalamet Sparks Kylie Jenner Split Fears After 'Ditching' Reality Star Backstage at Coachella To Avoid Awkward Meeting with Her Ex

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-nominated actor has "beef" with the rapper, the father of Jenner’s kids Stormi , seven, and, Aire, three, after Scott appeared to diss the star in his 2023 track Meltdown.

Timothée Chalamet has sparked split fears from Kylie Jenner after "ditching" the reality star to avoid an awkward meeting with her ex Travis Scott at Coachella .

Chalamet refused to go backstage at Coachella with girlfriend Jenner to meet Scott, who was performing at the festival.

Scott's Meltdown single was released just six months after the couple hit it off at Paris Fashion Week .

Chalamet, 29, appeared to have irked Scott, 33, by dating Jenner, 27, weeks after her breakup with the Goosebumps rapper.

And the feud continues to rumble on as Chalamet refused to go backstage at Coachella with Jenner and Stormi to meet the rapper after his set last weekend, sparking rumors the tension between both men — who have yet to meet in person — may scupper the A Complete Unknown star's fledgling relationship with the influencer.

Jenner continues to have an amicable relationship with Scott, despite him dissing Chalamet in his music.

In a nod to Chalamet's film Wonka, in which he played the eccentric chocolatier, Scott raps: "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me."

A source previously told how Scott thought the romance was a "joke."

Jenner and Scott started dating in 2017 after they met at Coachella — when she was 19 and he was 26.

A year later, they welcomed their daughter, Stormi, before splitting in 2019 and once again reuniting in May 2021.

Their son Aire, now three – whose original name was Wolfe before his parents had it legally changed – was born in February 2022, 10 months after that reunion.