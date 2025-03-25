EXCLUSIVE: Country Star Carly Pearce, 34, 'Putting Dodgy Heart at Risk' by Embarking on Another Grueling Tour — 'She Could Die On Stage!'
Carly Pearce is taking the motto, "the show must go on" literally, as she has embarked on another brutal tour despite concerns over her weak heart.
The 34-year-old revealed she suffers from pericarditis – an inflammation of tissues around the heart – and her friends simply want the country star to focus on her health before taking the stage and risking death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source said: "Carly is a trouper and lives for the stage but you fear that her condition is only going to get worse if she doesn't slam on the brakes for a while."
Pearce, who described her condition as "really debilitating" and admitted she has to "take this seriously," has decided to still hit the road, despite the concern.
The insider added: "She takes medication for her condition, but you see her traveling around the world and if she happens to catch something while also battling her heart condition, the fear is it might become too much."
Near the end of her European tour in February, the Next Girl hitmaker complained she was not feeling well while on stage. And when a fan got into a fight with another unruly concertgoer, Pearce reacted with: "Girl, I am sick and ain't got time for it, okay?"
Even with the health worries, Pearce has still gone forward with her U.S. tour titled Hummingbird, as the source claimed she is "wearing herself down to the nub."
The next stop on Pearce's tour is Salamanca, NY, on March, 28, and runs until her appearance at Voices of America Country Music Festival in West Chester, OH, on August 7, 2025.
In January, Pearce appeared on Today in order to raise awareness for pericarditis and revealed what she experienced before she was diagnosed.
She said: "I had a really debilitating chest pain that was only relieved if I bent over like this (leaning forward), and that's a classic symptom of pericarditis.
"And then when you lay back, it gets way worse, because that wall is kind of inflamed around your heart."
Pearce also noted she had another symptom: "I just had a really intense shortness of breath, like almost having to suck through, like, a straw."
The Every Little Thing singer – who said she has been dealing with this issue for almost five years – still confirmed she is doing all she can to remain healthy.
"I'm doing better. I'm healthy, I'm trying to find my new normal," Pearce said during her TV appearance. "I have what's called recurrent pericarditis. I've had several flares since 2020."
She continued: "It's something that for me as a woman, somebody who's young, who's an avid runner that takes care of themselves, I really do want to raise awareness that you are your biggest advocate."
Pearce's father, Todd Slusser, also survived a widowmaker heart attack when she was just 19 years old.
