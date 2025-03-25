EXCLUSIVE: Country Star Carly Pearce, 34, 'Putting Dodgy Heart at Risk' by Embarking on Another Grueling Tour — 'She Could Die On Stage!'

The 34-year-old revealed she suffers from pericarditis – an inflammation of tissues around the heart – and her friends simply want the country star to focus on her health before taking the stage and risking death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Carly Pearce is taking the motto, "the show must go on" literally, as she has embarked on another brutal tour despite concerns over her weak heart.

A source said: "Carly is a trouper and lives for the stage but you fear that her condition is only going to get worse if she doesn't slam on the brakes for a while."

Pearce, who described her condition as "really debilitating" and admitted she has to "take this seriously," has decided to still hit the road, despite the concern.

The insider added: "She takes medication for her condition, but you see her traveling around the world and if she happens to catch something while also battling her heart condition, the fear is it might become too much."