EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce's Country Album Ripped As 'A Cash Grab' By The Music Industry – After Insiders Claimed Jay-Z 'Used His Powerful Position' To Help Her Win Multiple Grammy Awards

Beyonce
Beyonce's Country Album Ripped As 'A Cash Grab' By The Music Industry – After Insiders Claimed Jay-Z 'Used His Powerful Position' To Help Her Win Multiple Grammy Awards

Beyonce's country album slammed as a cash grab amid claims Jay-Z used influence for Grammy wins.

April 25 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

The callous country music biz has thumbed its nose at Beyoncé yet again.

Less than a year after she was shut out of the Country Music Association Awards, the Academy of Country Music has ignored the R&B singer and her chart-topping country album Cowboy Carter without a single nomination for the hit record, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Texas Hold 'Em singer's debut country album hit No. 1 on the charts but drew ire from hillbilly music conservatives who branded her an interloper on their hallowed Nashville scene and there were even whispers of industry racism after the shutout.

Jay-Z's alleged Grammy influence fuels backlash as 'Cowboy Carter' faces another country snub.

"Industry professionals still aren't buying Beyoncé as a country artist – they see the record as a cash grab," said one insider.

November's CMA Awards had nothing for Cowboy Carter, so when the same record won both Best Country Album and Album of the Year at February's Grammy Awards, suspicions snowballed that someone had used undue influence to ensure she received her just rewards.

"With her Grammy Awards, everyone heard the talk about Jay-Z using his powerful position in music to ramrod his wife through in scoring her trophies – so that held no sway," said the source.

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' shut out of ACM nominations despite topping the country music charts.

ACM voters have nominated Megan Moroney, Jelly Roll, Zach Top, Post Malone and Lainey Wilson for top album, leaving Bey once again on the outside looking in. The awards will be handed out on May 8.

The source added: "This latest snub really hit Beyoncé's heart. She loves country music and fans went crazy over Cowboy Carter, but she's not feeling the love from other country artists and industry bigwigs, even though she brought so many of her fans into their world and only made country stronger.

"At this point, she says screw it, she's got too much pride to try to kiss up to these folks when they clearly don't want her around."

