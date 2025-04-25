EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce's Country Album Ripped As 'A Cash Grab' By The Music Industry – After Insiders Claimed Jay-Z 'Used His Powerful Position' To Help Her Win Multiple Grammy Awards

The callous country music biz has thumbed its nose at Beyoncé yet again.

Less than a year after she was shut out of the Country Music Association Awards, the Academy of Country Music has ignored the R&B singer and her chart-topping country album Cowboy Carter without a single nomination for the hit record, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Texas Hold 'Em singer's debut country album hit No. 1 on the charts but drew ire from hillbilly music conservatives who branded her an interloper on their hallowed Nashville scene and there were even whispers of industry racism after the shutout.