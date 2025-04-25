EXCLUSIVE: How Keanu Reeves Plans to ELOPE With Longtime Galpal Alexandra Grant to Avoid a 'Typical Tinseltown Wedding Extravaganza’'

"Despite being a big movie star, Keanu doesn't like having all eyes on him. That's why they're now talking about just running off together somewhere to get married."

According to our source, anything is possible with the 60-year-old John Wick star.

The insider said: "They might motorbike to Napa Valley on a whim and tie the knot there or go to Capri and exchange vows on a rugged coastline.

"It's a shame because they've already scouted locations and come up with all sorts of artistic touches for a wedding, and it will no doubt be disappointing for Alexandra if they don't go through with it. But she's not the type to throw a fit over this kind of thing.”