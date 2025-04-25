EXCLUSIVE: How Keanu Reeves Plans to ELOPE With Longtime Galpal Alexandra Grant to Avoid a 'Typical Tinseltown Wedding Extravaganza’'
Keanu Reeves fully intends to tie the knot with longtime galpal Alexandra Grant, but don't expect a typical Tinseltown wedding extravaganza – as RadarOnline.com can reveal, the notoriously shy actor is more likely to elope.
"Keanu and Alexandra have gone back and forth about where and when to do the wedding and have gotten close to setting a date, but he is being the focus of so much attention.
"Despite being a big movie star, Keanu doesn't like having all eyes on him. That's why they're now talking about just running off together somewhere to get married."
According to our source, anything is possible with the 60-year-old John Wick star.
The insider said: "They might motorbike to Napa Valley on a whim and tie the knot there or go to Capri and exchange vows on a rugged coastline.
"It's a shame because they've already scouted locations and come up with all sorts of artistic touches for a wedding, and it will no doubt be disappointing for Alexandra if they don't go through with it. But she's not the type to throw a fit over this kind of thing.”
Reeves and digital artist Grant, 52, met at a dinner party in 2009 and became friends, collaborating on his book Ode to Happiness.
In 2017, they cofounded the publishing company X Artists' Books, and within two years, the relationship turned romantic.
They continue to bond over their shared love of motorcycles.
"We've been on a couple of trips together on the motorcycle, and we've enjoyed it," said the love-bitten Matrix stud. "It's been really wonderful to be with Alexandra."