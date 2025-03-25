Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Admits 'Brutal' Divorce 'Broke' Her – After Movie Star Destroyed Marriage By Having an Affair With Their Housekeeper

In the 2023 Netflix docuseries Arnold, the former governor of California shared his side of the story, opening up about the moment he broke the news of his love child to Shriver.

Schwarzenegger said in the docuseries: "Maria and I went to counseling once a week. And in one of the sessions the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph.' And I was like — I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth."

The former body builder admitted his affair began in 1996, a year before Joseph was born in October 1997.

"Schwarzenegger confessed: "In the beginning I really didn't know. I just started feeling the older he got the more it became clear to me, and then it was really just a matter of how do you keep this quiet? How do you keep this a secret?"

The former California lawmaker noted that even years later, he was "reluctant talking about it because every time I do it opens up the wounds again."