EXCLUSIVE: Country Heavyweight Jelly Roll 'Pulling Out all the Stops' to Block Drug-Addled Baby Mama Ex Felicia Beckwith From Getting Access to Their 'Traumatized' Teen Girl
Country music's Jelly Roll is determined to keep baby mama ex Felicia Beckwith at a distance to protect their teenage daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal – after the troubled addict was hit with a slew of felony drug charges in Tennessee.
Now, insiders say the Son of a Sinner singer won't bankroll Beckwith's legal defense and would rather see her behind bars finding sobriety than continue to put their 16-year-old, Bailee Ann, through more emotional agony.
Beckwith, 36, and two others were arrested after a traffic stop when a search of their car and a Johnson City home they were using turned up the powerful painkiller fentanyl, along with four handguns, pills, cash and almost a pound of crystal meth.
An insider told us: "Jelly Roll wants her as far away from himself and his daughter as possible."
Beckwith is charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, along with three misdemeanor counts of simple possession and possessing unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Sources say on hearing the news, the devoted dad was devastated for Bailee, who he and his wife, Bunnie Xo, 44, have had full custody of since she was 7 years old.
The Nashville hitmaker, 40, says Beckwith has struggled with drug addiction "pretty much" since Bailee's birth, which happened while former drug dealer Jelly was incarcerated himself.
The reformed hell-raiser said the recent arrest "broke my daughter's heart."
Our source highlighted how big-hearted Jelly's efforts to allow Beckwith into Bailee's life have been met with disastrous results.
After Beckwith claimed to have been clean and sober, Jelly and Xo let Bailee live with her mother in the summer of 2022.
But the shattered teen returned from the visit claiming her mom had relapsed and talked her into drinking and doing drugs with her.