EXCLUSIVE: Country Heavyweight Jelly Roll 'Pulling Out all the Stops' to Block Drug-Addled Baby Mama Ex Felicia Beckwith From Getting Access to Their 'Traumatized' Teen Girl

Country music's Jelly Roll is determined to keep baby mama ex Felicia Beckwith at a distance to protect their teenage daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal – after the troubled addict was hit with a slew of felony drug charges in Tennessee.

Now, insiders say the Son of a Sinner singer won't bankroll Beckwith's legal defense and would rather see her behind bars finding sobriety than continue to put their 16-year-old, Bailee Ann, through more emotional agony.

Beckwith, 36, and two others were arrested after a traffic stop when a search of their car and a Johnson City home they were using turned up the powerful painkiller fentanyl, along with four handguns, pills, cash and almost a pound of crystal meth.