Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'Wedding Plans' After The Rapper's Massive Court Victory Cleared Him of Felony Assault Charges — 'They’re Eager To Commemorate the Happy News'

After the bombshell verdict, was read in the courtroom, the 36-year-old rapper told DailyMail.com: "I cannot express how relieved I am, especially for our family. Rihanna and I can get back to our lives and our kids without this trial hanging over our heads like it has been for the last three years."

As previously reported, after three weeks of testimony, jurors in the trial deliberated for about three hours and found the rapper not guilty.

He was facing charges for two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm from a November 2021 incident.

With the trial finally behind them, the Hollywood couple is ready to move forward – and possibly make their romance official.

A Life & Style source said: "Rihanna and Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict, and they’re eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, sooner rather than later.

"At the moment, a ceremony in Barbados is the plan. They've talked about August, but that would mean things would need to move quickly, so it will likely be towards the end of the year."