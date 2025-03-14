Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'Wedding Plans' After The Rapper's Massive Court Victory Cleared Him of Felony Assault Charges — 'They’re Eager To Commemorate the Happy News'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are riding high after a recent court victory and a dreamy Caribbean getaway.
Last week, the power couple jetted back to L.A. via private jet after celebrating the singer's 37th birthday on February 20 and Rocky’s acquittal on February 18, clearing him of two felony assault charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After the bombshell verdict, was read in the courtroom, the 36-year-old rapper told DailyMail.com: "I cannot express how relieved I am, especially for our family. Rihanna and I can get back to our lives and our kids without this trial hanging over our heads like it has been for the last three years."
As previously reported, after three weeks of testimony, jurors in the trial deliberated for about three hours and found the rapper not guilty.
He was facing charges for two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm from a November 2021 incident.
With the trial finally behind them, the Hollywood couple is ready to move forward – and possibly make their romance official.
A Life & Style source said: "Rihanna and Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict, and they’re eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, sooner rather than later.
"At the moment, a ceremony in Barbados is the plan. They've talked about August, but that would mean things would need to move quickly, so it will likely be towards the end of the year."
Whenever they set the date, one thing’s for sure: this wedding will be nothing short of epic.
The source said: "Rihanna wants a three-day event, if not longer, in order for them to really celebrate and also make it worthwhile for guests to fly out.
“Between Rihanna and Rocky, they have a ton of famous pals, so there will definitely be an A-list element, but it’s not going to be some big Hollywood shindig. The majority of guests will be their family and lifelong friends."
The insider said the couple's kids — RZA, 2, and Riot, 19 months — will play pivotal roles in the big day.
Bitter Battle Over Gene Hackman's $80Million Fortunes 'Set to Erupt' as Full Details of Hollywood Icon's Will Are Revealed After His and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Grim Double-Death
Despite her jam-packed schedule managing her billion-dollar fashion and beauty empire alongside her music career, Rihanna is stepping up to be hands-on in her wedding planning.
She’s even enlisting a local wedding planner to help out with the big day.
With a possible wedding in the future very soon, the couple is also discussing having another baby.
The site's insider said: "They’re insisting a pregnancy wouldn’t get in the way of their wedding.
"Rihanna has absolutely no qualms about walking down the aisle with a bump. She always feels so sexy when she’s pregnant."