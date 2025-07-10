Prince Harry Snubbed by King Charles as Monarch Leaves Him Out of Important Tribute

During his speech to Macron, the 76-year-old gushed: "The Castle in which we meet this evening was begun by my ancestor, and your sometime countryman, William, Duke of Normandy, in the year 1070."

He continued: "It remains the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, so it is perhaps rather appropriate that my son, The Prince of Wales, who shares that earlier William's name, has made Windsor his home with his family, like so many of our predecessors."

The event was attended by Charles' wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, as well as other senior royals.

Charles failed to mention Harry, who, in 2020, tossed his royal life aside and moved to Montecito, California, with Markle.