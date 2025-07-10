Prince Harry Snubbed by King Charles as Monarch Leaves Him Out of Important Tribute
King Charles completely ignored his younger son, Prince Harry, at the State Banquet at Windsor Castle, all while praising his eldest child, and heir to the throne, Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, joined the royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, July 8, and Charles took this opportunity to take a dig at Harry, who has been in a feud with him ever since he stepped away from his duties with wife Meghan Markle.
Harry Who?
During his speech to Macron, the 76-year-old gushed: "The Castle in which we meet this evening was begun by my ancestor, and your sometime countryman, William, Duke of Normandy, in the year 1070."
He continued: "It remains the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, so it is perhaps rather appropriate that my son, The Prince of Wales, who shares that earlier William's name, has made Windsor his home with his family, like so many of our predecessors."
The event was attended by Charles' wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, as well as other senior royals.
Charles failed to mention Harry, who, in 2020, tossed his royal life aside and moved to Montecito, California, with Markle.
Royal fans were quick to notice the brutal snub, as one reacted on social media: "Most of us have family members we'd rather forget. Their family is no different."
Another suggested: "The King was being kind and discreet. What in the world could he possibly say about the runaway Prince and his starstruck, wannabe-famous wife?"
"Harry burned his bridges and is clearly not wanted across the pond, rightfully so. The King’s speech was a 'nuf said' on the subject of Harry…" one user theorized.
Harry's Dig?
In June 2025, Harry appeared to throw shade at his father and the rest of his family during an appearance in New York City for the NEXUS Global Summit.
The 40-year-old delivered a speech and touched on transitioning from "being born into a life of service to discovering his own purpose." He also urged attendees to "take care of each other and our children in the future" and, somewhat pointedly, to "tackle the systems instead of the symptoms keeping us down."
The "shade" came after Harry admitted he would "love a reconciliation" with his family because, at the time, he said he did "not know how much longer" his dad had left amid his cancer battle.
Begging For A Family Reunion?
During an interview with the BBC, an emotional Harry said he was "devastated" over losing his latest challenge in his security fight, noting: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."
Harry was previously battling to have his police protection in the U.K. restored, which was stripped after he bailed on his royal duties.
He explained: "I'm devastated, not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?"
Harry also confessed he felt "let down" by the outcome of his court case, which he labeled a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch up," and claimed his family influenced the court's decision.
However, a source told RadarOnline.com: "Harry talks of his exhaustion and this latest legal battle, but he is the one who is desperate to get the British taxpayer to foot the bill for his security when he is in England.
"He has brought this to court twice. He is the one who left the Royal Family for a new life in America. He now wants the perks of the job without the work."
Meanwhile, William is also done with his brother, as another source claimed when he becomes king, "(Harry and Markle's kids) Archie and Lilibet won’t have roles, titles, or royal responsibilities. He doesn’t want any lingering ties to the Sussexes."