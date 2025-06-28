Prince Harry Takes 'Savage Swipe' at King Charles and Royal Family With 'Take Care of Each Other and Children' Dig

Harry didn't stop there. He encouraged the gathered philanthropists to harness their platforms to inspire meaningful collaboration and instigate significant change. He also urged attendees to reflect on their legacies and ensure their investments align with their visionary goals.

The summit, themed "Brave Voices and Bold Ideas", drew in 350 prominent philanthropists, social innovators, and impact investors and focused on tackling pressing generational issues.

Past attendees included well-known figures such as Christy Turlington and Emma Bloomberg, and the growing assembly of young philanthropists openly embraced the dialogues centered on actionable strategies for positive impact.

This engagement in philanthropic pursuits aligns with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle's, consistent advocacy for social justice since stepping back from their roles as senior royals in 2020.

Since their transition, the couple has embarked on various philanthropic endeavors, positioning themselves as champions for causes that resonate with their modern-day audience.