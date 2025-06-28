Prince Harry Takes 'Savage Swipe' at King Charles and Royal Family With 'Take Care of Each Other and Children' Dig
Prince Harry has seemed to take a savage swipe at King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family during an appearance in New York City today, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Duke of Sussex took center stage at the NEXUS Global Summit, surrounded by a crowd of next-generation philanthropists and impact investors, and delivered a speech that some observers interpreted as a subtle dig at his family.
Harry's Comments
Throughout his speech, the 40-year-old prince reflected on his personal journey, transitioning from "being born into a life of service to discovering his own purpose". However, the irony was palpable as he urged attendees to "take care of each other and our children in the future" and, somewhat pointedly, to "tackle the systems instead of the symptoms keeping us down".
His statements have led to increased speculation among royal watchers about the ongoing tensions between him and certain family members in the United Kingdom.
The Summit
Harry didn't stop there. He encouraged the gathered philanthropists to harness their platforms to inspire meaningful collaboration and instigate significant change. He also urged attendees to reflect on their legacies and ensure their investments align with their visionary goals.
The summit, themed "Brave Voices and Bold Ideas", drew in 350 prominent philanthropists, social innovators, and impact investors and focused on tackling pressing generational issues.
Past attendees included well-known figures such as Christy Turlington and Emma Bloomberg, and the growing assembly of young philanthropists openly embraced the dialogues centered on actionable strategies for positive impact.
This engagement in philanthropic pursuits aligns with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle's, consistent advocacy for social justice since stepping back from their roles as senior royals in 2020.
Since their transition, the couple has embarked on various philanthropic endeavors, positioning themselves as champions for causes that resonate with their modern-day audience.
Harry's Recent Trip to New York
Before Harry's surprise address, New Yorkers had last seen him at the TIME100 Summit in April 2025. There, he showed support for Meghan as she took the stage to discuss her ambitious endeavors, making it clear that the couple remains deeply engaged in their respective causes while raising their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
Harry's Family Feud
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, when Prince Harry was a working member of the royal family, he received publicly funded security protection.
After he stepped down from royal duties with Markle back in 2020, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) and the Royal Family decided he wouldn't receive the same level of security, as he isn't a working member of the family.
After the bombshell decision, Prince Harry filed a lawsuit challenging the decision to strip him of security.
In May 2025, he lost his legal case, and during an emotional interview with the BBC, Prince Harry said he was "devastated" over the outcome.