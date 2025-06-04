Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Branded a 'Useless Leech' After Latest Doomed Court Battle to Land U.K. Security Costs Brit Taxpayers $135,000

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry faces the wrath of angry Brits as it's revealed his doomed appeal to get his security paid for in the U.K. has cost taxpayers $135,000.

June 4 2025, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry's doomed court bid to have his U.K. security costs covered financially has cost British taxpayers $135,000.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Royal, who lost the case at the Court of Appeal last month, now faces the wrath of Brits for wasting taxpayers money.

Article continues below advertisement

'Waste Of Money'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Harry's admitted he faced an uphill struggle to overturn his appeal.

Article continues below advertisement

The monarch himself moaned afterwards: "I wish someone had told me beforehand' there was 'no way to win,'" which had made the whole case “pointless and expensive," according to insiders close to the case.

A royal insider told RadarOnline.com: "It's such a waste of money.

"Harry prides himself on his charity work, so he knows this cash could have been spent elsewhere.

"The entire case was utterly pointless, and he knows it, given he admitted he was never going to win.

"He's now going to have to face the wrath of the British public, who think he's a useless leech."

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Rage

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Harry was branded a 'spolt brat' by social media users, he feel he should cough up money himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users have been quick to vent their fury at the Duke.

Taking to X, one user said: "Just when I thought I couldn't hate him anymore,” while another added: "This is so unfair… he should pay for everything! That's a very expensive tantrum."

A third chimed in: "He lost the case, he should have to pay all costs, not the taxpayer. Self-entitled, pompous, spoilt brat."

Last month's damning appeal ruling was a bitter blow to the Duke, 40, who said that, of all his various court battles, this one "mattered the most."

He had flown in from California to London to attend a two-day hearing in April and sat in court as his lawyer argued that removing his automatic right to Met Police armed bodyguards when he was in the U.K. had put his life "at stake."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Harry's case was dismissed by judges, who admitted he was 'badly treated by the system'.

Article continues below advertisement

His legal team said the threats against him had not diminished just because he had stopped being a frontline royal, and his military service had placed him at particular risk.

On May 2, England's second most senior judge, Master of the Rolls Sir Geoffrey Vos, sitting with two other judges, ruled that while "these were powerful and moving arguments, and it was plain the Duke of Sussex felt badly treated by the system…I could not say that the Duke's sense of grievance translated into a legal argument."

Sir Geoffrey ruled the original security decision had been a "predictable" and even "sensible" reaction to Megxit — when Harry stepped back from being a senior royal and quit Britain.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sean Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Rapper Hit With Excruciating Details of How he 'Dangled Famed Fashion Designer From High-Rise Balcony' After 'Freak-Off'

Embedded Image

EXCLUSIVE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Trolled Over 'Incesty Vibes Creepiness' For Praising Son Patrick's 'Butt and Weenie' in 'White Lotus' Nude Scene

Article continues below advertisement

Family Sadness

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Duke admitted it was 'sad' his two children he shares with wife Meghan Markle may never see his 'homeland'.

Hours after the Appeal Court's ruling, Harry went nuclear in a BBC interview filmed in California, launching a blistering attack on the King, who "won't speak to me," and claiming there had been "an Establishment stitch-up."

He accused the royal household of "interfering" in his long-running battle in His Majesty's courts to reinstate his police bodyguards.

He said of his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: "I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland', adding he does not even know 'how much longer my father has' to live.

Bitter Harry raged that "the other side" in the court case had "won in keeping me unsafe."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.