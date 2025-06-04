EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Branded a 'Useless Leech' After Latest Doomed Court Battle to Land U.K. Security Costs Brit Taxpayers $135,000
Prince Harry's doomed court bid to have his U.K. security costs covered financially has cost British taxpayers $135,000.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Royal, who lost the case at the Court of Appeal last month, now faces the wrath of Brits for wasting taxpayers money.
'Waste Of Money'
The monarch himself moaned afterwards: "I wish someone had told me beforehand' there was 'no way to win,'" which had made the whole case “pointless and expensive," according to insiders close to the case.
A royal insider told RadarOnline.com: "It's such a waste of money.
"Harry prides himself on his charity work, so he knows this cash could have been spent elsewhere.
"The entire case was utterly pointless, and he knows it, given he admitted he was never going to win.
"He's now going to have to face the wrath of the British public, who think he's a useless leech."
Social Media Rage
Social media users have been quick to vent their fury at the Duke.
Taking to X, one user said: "Just when I thought I couldn't hate him anymore,” while another added: "This is so unfair… he should pay for everything! That's a very expensive tantrum."
A third chimed in: "He lost the case, he should have to pay all costs, not the taxpayer. Self-entitled, pompous, spoilt brat."
Last month's damning appeal ruling was a bitter blow to the Duke, 40, who said that, of all his various court battles, this one "mattered the most."
He had flown in from California to London to attend a two-day hearing in April and sat in court as his lawyer argued that removing his automatic right to Met Police armed bodyguards when he was in the U.K. had put his life "at stake."
His legal team said the threats against him had not diminished just because he had stopped being a frontline royal, and his military service had placed him at particular risk.
On May 2, England's second most senior judge, Master of the Rolls Sir Geoffrey Vos, sitting with two other judges, ruled that while "these were powerful and moving arguments, and it was plain the Duke of Sussex felt badly treated by the system…I could not say that the Duke's sense of grievance translated into a legal argument."
Sir Geoffrey ruled the original security decision had been a "predictable" and even "sensible" reaction to Megxit — when Harry stepped back from being a senior royal and quit Britain.
Family Sadness
Hours after the Appeal Court's ruling, Harry went nuclear in a BBC interview filmed in California, launching a blistering attack on the King, who "won't speak to me," and claiming there had been "an Establishment stitch-up."
He accused the royal household of "interfering" in his long-running battle in His Majesty's courts to reinstate his police bodyguards.
He said of his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: "I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland', adding he does not even know 'how much longer my father has' to live.
Bitter Harry raged that "the other side" in the court case had "won in keeping me unsafe."