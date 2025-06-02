EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Plotting Fresh Revenge' on Royals for Humiliating Husband Harry in Court Over His Security Plea

The royal rift has ramped up another notch now that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is convinced that her in-laws were behind the defeat of Prince Harry's security court case, which has him on the hook for a stunning $2 million payout, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Markle, 43, is blaming the royals for trying to bleed them dry – essentially turning her and the prince into paupers.

The recent court decision means Prince Harry and Markle, and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, will not have armed police bodyguards – paid for by British taxpayers – reinstated when they visit the U.K.