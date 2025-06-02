Your tip
Meghan Markle
Exclusive

Meghan Markle 'Plotting Fresh Revenge' on Royals for Humiliating Husband Harry in Court Over His Security Plea

meghan markle revenge royals prince harry security court
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is planning to take fresh revenge on the royals for husband Harry.

June 2 2025

The royal rift has ramped up another notch now that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is convinced that her in-laws were behind the defeat of Prince Harry's security court case, which has him on the hook for a stunning $2 million payout, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Markle, 43, is blaming the royals for trying to bleed them dry – essentially turning her and the prince into paupers.

The recent court decision means Prince Harry and Markle, and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, will not have armed police bodyguards – paid for by British taxpayers – reinstated when they visit the U.K.

Failed Bid

meghan markle revenge royals prince harry security court
Source: MEGA

Markle and Prince Harry banked on a Harris victory.

"Meghan didn’t want Harry to pursue an appeal because if he lost, he would be required to cover legal costs for both sides. But there was no talking him out of it. He was determined to make a point and he truly believed the court would side with him," said our insider.

They added: "It's especially infuriating because Harry assumed it was going to be a fair and balanced decision, but now it appears it was biased and a waste of time and money.

"This $2million bill puts a huge amount of pressure on Markle as well as Prince Harry to make up for the revenue loss. They already run a tight ship financially and don't have a spare couple of million just sitting in the bank. It must be taken from investments, which will now cost them additional fees."

Mounting Pressure

meghan markle revenge royals prince harry security court
Source: MEGA

An insider claims Meghan Markle may finally pen her own tell-all book to help cover soaring costs.

According to an insider, the financial crisis has made writing a tell-all book all the more attractive for the diva duchess – even though the Duke of Sussex admitted in a recent interview that it was his 2023 memoir, Spare, that led to the estrangement from his family.

"It's something that’s been dangled in front of her since they settled in California," the source added.

They went on: "She kept putting it off, but now she may have no choice. Someone's got to pay the hefty legal bill plus all their other costs – the mortgage, living expenses and their security team in Montecito.

"It's easy to imagine that putting out her own story, in exchange for a huge paycheck, is starting to look more tempting."

meghan markle revenge royals prince harry security court
Source: MEGA

The release of a memoir by Markle could shatter any hopes of royal reconciliation for her and Harry.

Sources warn if Markle publishes her own revealing tome, the Sussexes can kiss any hope of reconciliation with his family goodbye forever.

Our insider said: "For Meghan, there's no reason to hold back now that things have become so toxic with the royals, but Harry must realize she is building a wall between him and his family that he will never be able to scale."

