EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Formally Axed From Line of Succession — With Sussexes To Be Wiped From History Books When King Charles Dies
Prince Harry has been formally axed from the line of succession.
RadarOnline.com can reveal when Prince William becomes king after his father, King Charles, passes away – his younger sibling and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be stripped of their royal titles.
The Family Feud
According to a source: "William plans to flex his muscles and wipe his wayward brother, Prince Harry, and his power-hungry wife, Meghan, from the history books.
"Behind the scenes, people are saying the royals have quietly sanctioned the title removal.
"The removal would require an act of Parliament, but it’s hardly a secret that the palace has already conducted secret meetings with members of the government to discuss putting the plan into action."
Since Prince Harry and Markle stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California to pursue careers in Hollywood, the family has been left feuding and filled with anger.
After walking away from his royal life, Prince Harry proceeded to write a shocking tell-all memoir, Spare, sit down in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and utilize other interview opportunities to bash his family members.
The family feud took a turn for the worse when a British court stripped Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne after his brother William and his three children, of his state-funded security detail when he visits his former home.
After the legal drama came to an end and a decision was made, Prince Harry proceeded to sit down for another interview and bash his family.
In the interview, he claimed his 76-year-old father "won't speak" to him because of the legal battle.
Harry said he was "devastated" over losing his latest challenge in his security fight and noted: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."
He explained: "I'm devastated – not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?"
Harry also confessed he felt "let down" by the outcome, which he called a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up."
Harry Wants To Reconcile
Despite the legal battle, Prince Harry said he wants to reconcile with his family because of his father's deteriorating health.
Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in February 2024.
"I would love reconciliation with my family.
"There's no point continuing to fight anymore, life is precious."
William's Permission To Decide His Brother's Fate
According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Prince Harry's interview certainly didn't help diffuse the situation with Prince William.
He said: "The interview was a disaster because the royals feared the Sussexes would go to the press. If he says he wants reconciliation, if there is to be any, it should be private."
And now, due to Prince Harry and Markle's decision to walk away from their family many years ago, King Charles has given William the power to forever change the monarchy.
A source said: "As far as William is concerned, Harry left on his own terms, he lives in America, and he obviously doesn’t want to be a royal anymore.
"At this point, William would never allow Harry to be in line for the British throne, and he’s ready to take the measures to ensure that."