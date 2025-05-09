EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Fears Brother Harry and Meghan Markle Could Turn King Charles’ Funeral 'Into Another Twisted Moneymaking Scheme'

Despite his stiff-lip front, sources alleged William has been furious behind-the-scenes, especially after Markle publicly claimed his wife, Kate Middleton, made her cry before her 2018 wedding – and insinuated Kate and Charles were racist and questioned the skin color of her unborn son.

An insider shared: "I believe Prince William is on a revenge kick because it seems like he is purposely and consciously appointing people who publicly don't get along with Meghan to prominent positions."

Longtime royal aide Jason Knauf was recently named CEO for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental charity founded by William in 2020. Knauf previously served as communication secretary for William, Kate, Harry and Markle, whom he later accused of bullying behavior and alleged she drove away two staffers with her outbursts, though Markle denied the allegations.

Earlier this year, when Harry stepped down as patron for Sentebale, an African charity he co-founded 19 years ago, following a clash with chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chanduka, William's close aide and ally Iain Rawlinson was appointed to the organization's board of trustees.