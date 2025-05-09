Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Fears Brother Harry and Meghan Markle Could Turn King Charles’ Funeral 'Into Another Twisted Moneymaking Scheme'

Prince William is said to fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will turn King Charles' funeral into a moneygrab.

May 9 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Prince William is said to be considering banning his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle from attending King Charles' funeral amid fears they'll turn the solemn event into a moneymaking scheme, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

A tipster said there's "always trouble around Meghan," which is why she was forbidden to see the late Queen Elizabeth II before her death in September 2022.

William is Expected to 'Ice Out' Little Brother

prince harry prince william split
Source: MEGA

Sources predicted William will do everything he can to 'ice out' Harry and Meghan when he takes the throne.

Well-placed sources predicted with Charles, 76, suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer – and his dying wish to see Harry and Markle's young children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, going unanswered – William, 42, will do everything he can to "ice out" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Sources noted William is determined to protect the Crown at all costs from any more embarrassment following the recent drama-filled years from Harry and Meghan, who gave up their full-time royal duties in 2020 to move to California and quickly began chasing Hollywood careers.

royals have major trust issues with prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Harry and Markle's media projects have sparked more drama for the royal family since they moved to the US in 2020.

Since moving to the US, Harry and Markle have struck $20million Spotify contract and $100million Netflix deal.

Along the way, the duke released his bombshell memoir Spare, in which he painted his father as cold and emotionally distant, William as a hothead and Queen Camilla as a conniving woman.

Meanwhile, courtiers claimed William has taken on the same attitude as his duty-bound late grandmother – and has refrained from commenting on his brother and sister-in-law's shenanigans.

The King-in-Waiting is On a 'Revenge Kick'

prince william kate middleton boozy paradise trip marriage struggles
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed William is on a 'revenge kick' appointing people who 'publicly don't get along' with Markle.

Despite his stiff-lip front, sources alleged William has been furious behind-the-scenes, especially after Markle publicly claimed his wife, Kate Middleton, made her cry before her 2018 wedding – and insinuated Kate and Charles were racist and questioned the skin color of her unborn son.

An insider shared: "I believe Prince William is on a revenge kick because it seems like he is purposely and consciously appointing people who publicly don't get along with Meghan to prominent positions."

Longtime royal aide Jason Knauf was recently named CEO for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental charity founded by William in 2020. Knauf previously served as communication secretary for William, Kate, Harry and Markle, whom he later accused of bullying behavior and alleged she drove away two staffers with her outbursts, though Markle denied the allegations.

Earlier this year, when Harry stepped down as patron for Sentebale, an African charity he co-founded 19 years ago, following a clash with chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chanduka, William's close aide and ally Iain Rawlinson was appointed to the organization's board of trustees.

king charles breaks cover prince harry interview meghan markle
Source: MEGA

William is expected to ban recording devices and unauthorized camera crews at his father's funeral.

The insider further predicted William will continue with his "revenge" tour when Charles dies by putting them at arm's length for the service.

Although the source noted if William decides to take pity on Harry, he'll keep his little brother on a tight leash – and demand Markle keep her distance.

They explained: "Harry is like a puppy dog and goes along with everything Meghan says. At this point, he has come to terms with not being close to his family.

"If he is going to attend his father's funeral, it's going to come with the consequence of Meghan not being able to go."

William is also expected to have strict rules for the service, including forbidding recording devices and unauthorized camera crews in order to keep the private family under wraps and out of the Sussexes' media projects.

The source noted: "They probably think Harry would attend the funeral to make money.

"They are nervous about things getting out and they all know Harry is the mole. They are scared and nervous just talking to him."

