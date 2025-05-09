Justin Bieber Begs 'God For Help' In Alarming Post and Admits He 'Continues To Do and Say Things That Hurt Others' — After Troubled Singer's Behavior Sparks Concern

As his disgraced mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs is neck-deep in his sex trafficking trial, the singer unleashed a wave of emotional Instagram posts confessing he's been "asking God to help" him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Justin Bieber has raised eyebrows once again with a string of troubling online posts.

The singer recently showed worry over getting 'exposed' over his selfishness.

He further said he "continues to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally" and opened up about his insecurities, confessing how much he fears being "exposed."

Bieber, 31, got deeply personal by calling himself a "flawed guy" in a series of raw uploads shared to both his grid and Story on Friday.

Bieber has been sharing a series of concerning text posts to his Instagram over the past month.

In his first post, he wrote: "I'm just an average, flawed guy. I've done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally.

"Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today."

Opening up about love, he added: "LOVE DRAWS US IN. LOVE DOESN'T CONDEMN. LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST.

"LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS. AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESN'T KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS U TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES."

In his second upload, Bieber said: "I sometimes think I'm gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me.

"I thought if I was honest about the selfish things I was feeling that I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included.

"But the more honest I am about where I really am, The more freedom I actually have."