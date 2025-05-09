Justin Bieber Begs 'God For Help' In Alarming Post and Admits He 'Continues To Do and Say Things That Hurt Others' — After Troubled Singer's Behavior Sparks Concern
Justin Bieber has raised eyebrows once again with a string of troubling online posts.
As his disgraced mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs is neck-deep in his sex trafficking trial, the singer unleashed a wave of emotional Instagram posts confessing he's been "asking God to help" him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bieber, 31, got deeply personal by calling himself a "flawed guy" in a series of raw uploads shared to both his grid and Story on Friday.
He further said he "continues to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally" and opened up about his insecurities, confessing how much he fears being "exposed."
In his first post, he wrote: "I'm just an average, flawed guy. I've done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally.
"Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today."
Opening up about love, he added: "LOVE DRAWS US IN. LOVE DOESN'T CONDEMN. LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST.
"LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS. AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESN'T KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS U TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES."
In his second upload, Bieber said: "I sometimes think I'm gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me.
"I thought if I was honest about the selfish things I was feeling that I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included.
"But the more honest I am about where I really am, The more freedom I actually have."
He also shared a lengthy caption from one of his earlier posts to his Instagram Story, admitting he "can't control" his feelings.
The new father wrote: "The truth is I wake up every morning. Some days I'm optimistic. Sometimes I wake up pessimistic.
"I can't control how I'm gonna feel. I would find myself even subconsciously blaming God for the bad feeling I woke up with rather than communicate with him and ask him to help me have a change of perspective.
The musician continued: "I've been really asking God to help me see the best in people even after being used in the way I have."
Trouble in Paradise for Justin and Hailey?
Bieber's concerning text posts come amid growing concern about his wellbeing and marriage to Hailey Bieber, 28.
Previously, sources claimed the model has been worried about her husband – with whom she shares their 9-month-old son, Jack Blues.
One said: "She’s been in tears about his behavior lately. Things have gotten bad quickly. She’s genuinely scared something bad is going to happen to Justin.
"Hailey’s very loyal to him. She's not walking away, but she knows something has to change."
Last month – just one day after sharing a similar post about being "too flawed for God to utilize" – the pop star said he gets "treated like a--" and admitted he can be "mean and hurtful."
He also also opened up about his wild marriage to Hailey, calling it "impossible to keep up with" nonstop divorce chatter.
The post came after a former friend, Ryan Good, raised alarms about Bieber's mental health and shaky marriage, pointing to erratic Coachella antics, emotional posts, public outbursts, and broken friendships over the past few months.
Fans have been speculating things took a sharp turn for the singer back in the fall, particularly when he became entangled in Combs' legal troubles.
And with Combs' sex trafficking trial kicking off this week, old wounds could be resurfacing for the One Time hitmaker.