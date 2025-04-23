Justin Bieber Claims He's 'Too Flawed For God To Utilize' in Bizarre Message After Troubled Singer Is Accused of Being In a 'Cult' — As 'Death Fears' and 'Divorce Rumors' Explode
Justin Bieber's latest post just added a whole new layer of mystery to his already bizarre saga.
With rumors of a breakdown mounting, the troubled star's haunting message about being "too flawed for God" has added fuel to cult rumors and deepened fears over his well-being, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bieber, 31, wrote on Instagram: "Every day I wake up thinking maybe I'm too flawed for god to utilize me in this beautiful story of life.
"Yet god uses me (flaws and all) everyday. The same way he uses you! Our life is significant. God has a plan for us, nothing disqualifies us from experiencing god's good plans for our life."
He concluded: "I'm choosing today to allow god's love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective."
The post follows an ex-friend shedding light on concerns about Bieber's mental health and troubled marriage – citing emotional social media posts, erratic Coachella behavior, public outbursts, and severing ties with longtime friends and business associates.
Ryan Good, the singer's former road manager, best man at his wedding to Hailey Bieber, and co-founder of his fashion brand, Drew House.
After Bieber revealed he had severed ties with Drew House, Good expressed concerns he may be involved in a "cult."
The alleged "cult" revolves around Bieber’s religious beliefs and connection to Pastor Judah Smith and Churchome – Smith's celebrity-driven Christian mega-church – with which he has been linked since at least 2010.
Sources claimed Good hasn’t spoken to Bieber in over a year due to concerns about Pastor Judah Smith’s influence, with the two cutting ties after Good left the Churchome community – feeling it had become too cult-like.
Recent reports have suggested Bieber may be in a "crisis" and feeling "lost," highlighting how he's increasingly relied on a close-knit group for both personal and professional guidance.
This inner circle, which shares his faith, includes 44-year-old Smith – who serves as the singer's spiritual advisor.
Bieber's behavior, including social media posts about feeling unworthy and a public altercation with paparazzi, has been raising red flags over the past few months.
Last weekend, the Grammy winner displayed his very slim figure while attending Coachella in Indio, California. He was shirtless and appeared to be smoking.
In one of the other clips making its way around social media, Bieber was even caught on camera taking hits from a blunt with his younger brother right beside him.
After Hailey noticed the teen near his big brother, she was seen quickly intervening and putting her hands on 15-year-old Jaxon’s shoulders and directing him to go in the opposite direction.
Many fans were also quick to slam the entertainer for his behavior around his own sibling, with one writing: "This is so scary."
Bieber is also facing claims of financial trouble, with a former employee alleging the star is millions of dollars in debt after canceling his Justice World Tour following several health-related postponements.
Not to mention, fans have been speculating things took a sharp turn for the singer when he became entangled in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles last fall.
Even Hailey, 28, is said to be deeply concerned about her husband – with whom she shares their 8-month-old son, Jack Blues.
One said: "She’s been in tears about his behavior lately. Things have gotten bad quickly. She’s genuinely scared something bad is going to happen to Justin."
"Hailey’s very loyal to him. She's not walking away, but she knows something has to change."
The insider continued: "Hailey's tired of it. She doesn't like who Justin's hanging out with in the studio. They seem like a bunch of enablers, and she feels he'd be better off at home."
Another source told RadarOnline.com the two are in a "bad place," adding: "Becoming parents has been stressful for both of them – but while Hailey's been balancing her career and taking care of Jack, Justin appears to be going off the rails."