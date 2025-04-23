Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Claims He's 'Too Flawed For God To Utilize' in Bizarre Message After Troubled Singer Is Accused of Being In a 'Cult' — As 'Death Fears' and 'Divorce Rumors' Explode

Photo of Justin Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber shared a concerning message on Instagram about 'God not being able to utilize him.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 23 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Bieber's latest post just added a whole new layer of mystery to his already bizarre saga.

With rumors of a breakdown mounting, the troubled star's haunting message about being "too flawed for God" has added fuel to cult rumors and deepened fears over his well-being, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
radar
Source: INSTAGRAM

The 31-year-old wrote about how God 'uses his flaws and all every day' amid fears the singer is entangled in a cult.

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber, 31, wrote on Instagram: "Every day I wake up thinking maybe I'm too flawed for god to utilize me in this beautiful story of life.

"Yet god uses me (flaws and all) everyday. The same way he uses you! Our life is significant. God has a plan for us, nothing disqualifies us from experiencing god's good plans for our life."

He concluded: "I'm choosing today to allow god's love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber death fears
Source: @shaqo/tiktok

Bieber was seen acting erratic and displaying a thinner frame while attending Coachella.

Article continues below advertisement

The post follows an ex-friend shedding light on concerns about Bieber's mental health and troubled marriage – citing emotional social media posts, erratic Coachella behavior, public outbursts, and severing ties with longtime friends and business associates.

Ryan Good, the singer's former road manager, best man at his wedding to Hailey Bieber, and co-founder of his fashion brand, Drew House.

Article continues below advertisement

After Bieber revealed he had severed ties with Drew House, Good expressed concerns he may be involved in a "cult."

The alleged "cult" revolves around Bieber’s religious beliefs and connection to Pastor Judah Smith and Churchome – Smith's celebrity-driven Christian mega-church – with which he has been linked since at least 2010.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber instagram
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

The star has sparked concern for his mental health after posting concerning videos on his social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources claimed Good hasn’t spoken to Bieber in over a year due to concerns about Pastor Judah Smith’s influence, with the two cutting ties after Good left the Churchome community – feeling it had become too cult-like.

Recent reports have suggested Bieber may be in a "crisis" and feeling "lost," highlighting how he's increasingly relied on a close-knit group for both personal and professional guidance.

Article continues below advertisement

This inner circle, which shares his faith, includes 44-year-old Smith – who serves as the singer's spiritual advisor.

Bieber's behavior, including social media posts about feeling unworthy and a public altercation with paparazzi, has been raising red flags over the past few months.

Article continues below advertisement

Last weekend, the Grammy winner displayed his very slim figure while attending Coachella in Indio, California. He was shirtless and appeared to be smoking.

In one of the other clips making its way around social media, Bieber was even caught on camera taking hits from a blunt with his younger brother right beside him.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber.
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

The 'Baby' singer is rumored to be in financial trouble as well.

Article continues below advertisement

After Hailey noticed the teen near his big brother, she was seen quickly intervening and putting her hands on 15-year-old Jaxon’s shoulders and directing him to go in the opposite direction.

Many fans were also quick to slam the entertainer for his behavior around his own sibling, with one writing: "This is so scary."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Reese Witherspoon and Blake Lively

Reese Witherspoon 'Shades Blake Lively's Nude Photo Scandal' In Resurfaced Clip Amid Nasty Feud Rumors

valerie bertinelli swears off dating after divorce

Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About 'Sitting With Trauma' From Child Stardom and How She Had to 'Grow Up So Quickly' — As Hollywood Icon Turns 65

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber is also facing claims of financial trouble, with a former employee alleging the star is millions of dollars in debt after canceling his Justice World Tour following several health-related postponements.

Not to mention, fans have been speculating things took a sharp turn for the singer when he became entangled in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles last fall.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Even Hailey, 28, is said to be deeply concerned about her husband – with whom she shares their 8-month-old son, Jack Blues.

One said: "She’s been in tears about his behavior lately. Things have gotten bad quickly. She’s genuinely scared something bad is going to happen to Justin."

"Hailey’s very loyal to him. She's not walking away, but she knows something has to change."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Sources say Hailey is concerned for her husband, adding how becoming parents has been 'stressful' for them.

The insider continued: "Hailey's tired of it. She doesn't like who Justin's hanging out with in the studio. They seem like a bunch of enablers, and she feels he'd be better off at home."

Another source told RadarOnline.com the two are in a "bad place," adding: "Becoming parents has been stressful for both of them – but while Hailey's been balancing her career and taking care of Jack, Justin appears to be going off the rails."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.