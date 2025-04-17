Your tip
Tormented Justin Bieber Dramatically Breaks Silence on Mounting Rumors He Is Struggling With Cash, 'Divorce' and 'Diddy' Sex Scandal

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

Justin Bieber broke his silence to answer allegations he's racked up big debts as a result of canceling tour in 2023.

April 17 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Justin Bieber has hit back at claims he’s broke by issuing a defiant statement.

RadarOnline.com can reveal reps of the 31-year-old singer dubbed the allegations "clickbait stupidity" and blamed the false rumors on unreliable sources who are "disappointed that they no longer work with Justin."

Photo of Justin Bieber.
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

Bieber has rarely given comments in public of late, but his reps felt the need to play down the debt rumors.

The statement was in response to a story published by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, in which a former employee on Bieber's team claimed the star was millions of dollars in debt after he cancelled his Justice World Tour following multiple postponements due to health issues.

The comment read: "This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.

"As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won't deter him from staying committed to following the right path.

"Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress ... either doesn't understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality."

hailey bieber justin tech tyrant secret split rumors
Source: MEGA

Bieber and his wife Hailey have experienced a testing time in their relationship over the past 12 months.

The original story told how the singer "triggered a series of financial consequences that are still plaguing the artist today" by canceling his tour in February 2023.

The tour was originally scheduled to begin in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic and then further delayed again in 2022 after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis.

In March 2023, he cancelled the remaining tour dates indefinitely.

The article also alleged Bieber was not only broke but owed a "large debt" — approximately $20million, according to their insiders — to tour promoter AEG after canceling his tour, as he was reportedly given a $40million advance prior to kicking off the tour.

Photo of Justin Bieber.
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

"To date, Bieber has only returned a portion of what he borrowed," the outlet claimed as multiple sources alleged Bieber is "overstretched" financially.

This comes two years after Bieber shockingly sold his entire catalog of music for $200million.

The outlet claimed that the initial deal was set for $140million — to the rumored buying Hipgnosis Songs Capital — but Bieber's team, which included his former manager Scooter Braun, negotiated the offer up to $200million.

hailey bieber justin tech tyrant secret split rumors
Source: MEGA

Bieber unfollowed her wife on social media after she voiced frustration over his unpredictable nature, according to insiders.

Sources told the outlet that his team hoped the larger sum would provide the singer "financial security" for a longer amount of time.

The controversial piece comes amid ongoing speculation about the singer's health and marriage, with fans expressing concern for his well-being.

In recent months, he sparked divorce rumors when he 'accidentally' unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber, 28, on Instagram — the mother of his nine-month-old son, Jack Blues.

Bieber’s downfall coincided with former friend and music mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combes being arrested for sex trafficking last year.

The rapper, who took Bieber under his wing when he was a youngster, is due to face trial next month in New York.

