Tormented Justin Bieber Dramatically Breaks Silence on Mounting Rumors He Is Struggling With Cash, 'Divorce' and 'Diddy' Sex Scandal

The statement was in response to a story published by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, in which a former employee on Bieber's team claimed the star was millions of dollars in debt after he cancelled his Justice World Tour following multiple postponements due to health issues.

The comment read: "This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.

"As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won't deter him from staying committed to following the right path.

"Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress ... either doesn't understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality."