Justin Bieber's Close Pal Claims Troubled Singer 'Is In A Cult' And Blames Church For Their 'Separation' — As 'Death Fears' Continue To Rise Following His 'Disturbing' Behavior

Split photo of Justin Bieber, Ryan Good
Source: @justinbieber/instagram;ryangood24/Instagram

Justin Bieber's friend Ryan Good is worried for the singer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 22 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber's one-time bestie Ryan Good has added his voice to the growing concerns for the singer's health after his sickly Coachella appearance.

Good, Bieber's former road manager creative director at his fashion brand Drew House, has revealed he hasn't spoken directly with the star for more than a year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

justin bieber death fears
Source: @shaqo/tiktok

Bieber appeared thin at Coachella.

Bieber and Good's relationship seemingly soured due to the Baby hitmaker's church pastor. TMZ reports Good has been missing since leaving Bieber's church, Churchome in Beverly Hills, California, where Judah Smith is on the leadership team.

Insiders said Good felt Churchome was a cult, and he wanted out. Additionally Bieber's close relationship with Smith seemed to have weighed heavily on his former friend.

The revelation comes as Bieber, 31, sparked fresh fears for his health after he was spotted partying at Coachella.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner displayed his very slim figure while attending the festival in Indio, California. He was shirtless and appeared to be smoking.

In the videos, the troubled singer was listening to Kendrick Lamar’s hit song Not Like Us – and it led to major fan concern.

Photo of Justin Bieber.
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

The singer is rumored to be in financial trouble as well.

In one of the other clips making its way around social media, Bieber was caught on camera taking hits from a blunt with his younger brother right beside him.

After Bieber's wife, Hailey, noticed the teen near his big brother, she was seen quickly intervening and putting her hands on 15-year-old Jaxon’s shoulders and directing him to go in the opposite direction.

Many fans were also quick to slam the entertainer for his behavior around his own sibling, with one writing: "This is so scary."

hailey bieber justin tech tyrant secret split rumors
Source: MEGA

Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have experienced a testing time in their relationship over the past 12 months.

Bieber is also battling claims that he is going broke. A former employee on his team claimed the star was millions of dollars in debt after he cancelled his Justice World Tour following multiple postponements due to health issues.

Reps for the Sorry singer were quick to dispel that rumor.

"This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed – and clearly ill-informed – 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin," one of his staff wrote.

They continued: "As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won't deter him from staying committed to following the right path.

"Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress ... either doesn't understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality."

Meanwhile, rumors the singer's marriage to wife Hailey is failing continue to swirl, as sources claim the new mom is ready to call it quits following his most recent eyebrow-raising stunt.

A source told Radar the singer has been acting out amid trouble in his marriage.

The insider confessed: "They're in a bad place."

Our source noted this chapter has been challenging for the first-time parents, especially Justin.

They added: "Becoming parents has been stressful for both of them – but while Hailey's been balancing her career and taking care of Jack, Justin appears to be going off the rails."

The insider continued: "Hailey's tired of it. She doesn't like who Justin's hanging out with in the studio.

"They seem like a bunch of enablers, and she feels he'd be better off at home."

