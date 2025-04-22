Justin Bieber's Close Pal Claims Troubled Singer 'Is In A Cult' And Blames Church For Their 'Separation' — As 'Death Fears' Continue To Rise Following His 'Disturbing' Behavior

Bieber and Good's relationship seemingly soured due to the Baby hitmaker's church pastor. TMZ reports Good has been missing since leaving Bieber's church, Churchome in Beverly Hills, California, where Judah Smith is on the leadership team.

Insiders said Good felt Churchome was a cult, and he wanted out. Additionally Bieber's close relationship with Smith seemed to have weighed heavily on his former friend.

The revelation comes as Bieber, 31, sparked fresh fears for his health after he was spotted partying at Coachella.

Over the weekend, the Grammy winner displayed his very slim figure while attending the festival in Indio, California. He was shirtless and appeared to be smoking.

In the videos, the troubled singer was listening to Kendrick Lamar’s hit song Not Like Us – and it led to major fan concern.