Sebastian Stan Slams 'Narcissistic' Trump in Blistering Attack After Actor Portrayed Him in 'The Apprentice' — After The President Called The Film 'Disgusting'
Sebastian Stan has some harsh words for Donald Trump, after the president called out the actor's portrayal of him in the controversial film, The Apprentice.
The 42-year-old did not hold back any punches, calling out Trump for his "narcissistic" ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the 2024 film, Stan plays a younger version of Trump – before he would take over the political landscape with his MAGA movement. In the movie, Trump makes strides in corporate America all thanks to Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong.
Stan received recognition for his performance, landing both Golden Globe and Oscar nominations. However, Trump wasn't applauding, ripping the film for its pre-election release.
The 78-year-old raged on Truth Social at the time: "It’s a cheap, defamatory and politically disgusting hatchet job. So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us.”
However, Trump's tantrum did not move Stan as he told Vanity Fair: “I would put money down he’s seen (the film) 100 f------ times, of course, because he’s a narcissist.
"And I bet you there’s certain things he likes about it.”
The movie star was then asked what he thinks Trump may have enjoyed about the portrayal: "How he looked," Stan responded.
Stan then explained Trump "loses his humanity" in the critically acclaimed film.
"I guess that’s essentially what happens. As an actor, all you’re trying to do is just look at these very human things and identify with them.”
While he has received plenty of good remarks for his performance, Stan's acting gig did not come without any backlash as he previously revealed fellow actors shunned him.
The Thunderbolts actor was unable to take part in Variety's Actors on Actors series due to others being unwilling to talk about Trump.
He explained: "I couldn't find another actor to do it with me, because they were too afraid to to go and talk about this movie. So I couldn't do it."
Stan continued: "You know, I've got to do a lot of great things, and that’s not pointing at anyone specific. It was… we couldn't get past the publicists or the people representing them, because (they were) too afraid to talk about this movie."
"And it's like, that’s when I think we lose the situation," he added. "Because if it really becomes like that – fear or that discomfort to talk about this – then we're really going to have a problem."
Stan said: “For many, the idea that Trump is the same as any one of us is a really difficult thing to deal with at the moment and I understand the emotions are very high, but I think that’s the only way you’re going to grasp this film."
However, Stan wasn't alone as his I, Tonya co-star Paul Walter Hauser offered to do the Actors on Actors style chat with him. In the end, Stan did not end up participating.