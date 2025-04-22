Sebastian Stan Slams 'Narcissistic' Trump in Blistering Attack After Actor Portrayed Him in 'The Apprentice' — After The President Called The Film 'Disgusting'

In the 2024 film, Stan plays a younger version of Trump – before he would take over the political landscape with his MAGA movement. In the movie, Trump makes strides in corporate America all thanks to Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong.

Stan received recognition for his performance, landing both Golden Globe and Oscar nominations. However, Trump wasn't applauding, ripping the film for its pre-election release.

The 78-year-old raged on Truth Social at the time: "It’s a cheap, defamatory and politically disgusting hatchet job. So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us.”