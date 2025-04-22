Jimmy Hoffa Breakthrough: Man Claims His Parents Witnessed The Murdered Teamsters President Being Abducted And 'Recognized The Person Driving The Car'

Investigators have long suspected Chuckie O’Brien, a mobster who was so close with Hoffa, and two mafia underlings picked up the union head at the Red Fox restaurant and drove off with him in the backseat.

A man who claims his parents witnessed Jimmy Hoffa 's final moments has revealed investigators had the right idea – but the wrong spot – when they searched for clues at a New Jersey restaurant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For decades, The Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Township has been well-known as the restaurant where Hoffa was last seen.

But author David Tubman contends the actual restaurant was The Raleigh House, five miles down the road. In his book, Jimmy Hoffa Is Missing: The Gap, Tubman claimed his parents witnessed the abduction there that night in 1975.

Tubman believes Hoffa was killed at Raleigh House, and his remains transported to Central Sanitation via a garbage truck parked behind the restaurant.

According to the author, Raleigh House had trash pickups every Friday – making a garbage truck's presence the Wednesday Hoffa disappeared suspicious.

He shared in his book: "It makes perfect sense that the sole purpose of the... truck was to collect the lifeless body of Jimmy Hoffa and remove that evidence from the premises to avoid detection."