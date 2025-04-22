Jimmy Hoffa Breakthrough: Man Claims His Parents Witnessed The Murdered Teamsters President Being Abducted And 'Recognized The Person Driving The Car'
A man who claims his parents witnessed Jimmy Hoffa's final moments has revealed investigators had the right idea – but the wrong spot – when they searched for clues at a New Jersey restaurant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Investigators have long suspected Chuckie O’Brien, a mobster who was so close with Hoffa, and two mafia underlings picked up the union head at the Red Fox restaurant and drove off with him in the backseat.
For decades, The Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Township has been well-known as the restaurant where Hoffa was last seen.
But author David Tubman contends the actual restaurant was The Raleigh House, five miles down the road. In his book, Jimmy Hoffa Is Missing: The Gap, Tubman claimed his parents witnessed the abduction there that night in 1975.
Tubman believes Hoffa was killed at Raleigh House, and his remains transported to Central Sanitation via a garbage truck parked behind the restaurant.
According to the author, Raleigh House had trash pickups every Friday – making a garbage truck's presence the Wednesday Hoffa disappeared suspicious.
He shared in his book: "It makes perfect sense that the sole purpose of the... truck was to collect the lifeless body of Jimmy Hoffa and remove that evidence from the premises to avoid detection."
Central Sanitation was apparently chosen as the delivery spot because it had an incinerator on premises, which may have been used to cremate Hoffa’s remains.
The trash company's involvement in Hoffa's death might never be known. The plant was burned to the ground eight months later in March 1976.
Tubman believes the plant was set ablaze to destroy any Hoffa-related evidence.
EXCLUSIVE: Pan Am Flight 812 Begged for 'Visibility' in Heartbreaking Message That Was Never Received Before Plane Crashed Into Mountain Killing All 107 Onboard
The claim comes amid renewed interest in the never-solved disappearance on what will soon be its 50th anniversary. Earlier, a 93-year-old New Jersey attorney who once represented Hoffa came forward with his own revelations about where he is actually buried.
Chris Franzblau backed up the leading notion that Hoffa was the victim of a mob hit, and revealed a former construction worker in New Jersey witnessed a group of people dumping Hoffa's body into an unmarked grave under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City.
In his own book, The Last Mob Lawyer: True Stories from the Man Who Defended Some of the Biggest Names in Organized Crime, Franzblau shared the story of a man who only wanted to be identified as "Jeff."
According to the attorney, Jeff was a 22-year-old recent college graduate working on a building site in New Jersey in 1975 when he witnessed some men pull up nearby in a few black Cadillacs and remove a body from the trunk of one of the cars.
Franzblau relayed Jeff told him: "I saw from where I was, the body taken out of the trunk of one of those cars. I saw them put it in the excavation. One was a black Cadillac, with Michigan plates."
Jeff said the body was wrapped in a white sheet and dumped into a pile of garbage before being covered in dirt.
After the mystery men left, the construction site foreman scolded him: "You weren’t supposed to be here," then asked, "Do you know who that was? That was Jimmy Hoffa."
Jeff later told his dad what he saw, and his father urged him to keep quiet and never tell anybody – which he did until a chance encounter with Franzblau in 2023.
When Franzblau was asked why Jeff felt share to share his story now, Franzblau replied: "Everybody’s dead now. That’s the only reason."