EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Inside Jimmy Hoffa and RFK's War — Amid Grim New Theory About What REALLY Happened to Teamsters Boss' Corpse

Shocking details about Jimmy Hoffa's life have surfaced as new theories about his final resting place continue to circulate. RadarOnline.com can reveal the inside scoop on Hoffa and his explosive showdown with Robert F. Kennedy – before "The Boss" mysteriously vanished in 1975, leaving behind a trail of wild theories and countless investigations.

In The Last Mob Lawyer: True Stories from the Man Who Defended Some of the Biggest Names in Organized Crime, author Bruce Nagel shares gripping tales based on stories from S.M. Chris Branzblau. Branzblau, 93, was a prominent attorney who gained some notoriety for representing high-profile figures – particularly those with ties to organized crime.

In the book, set for release on April 9, the attorney recalled one of the biggest names in the criminal network – Hoffa, who was an American labor union leader and president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT). When speaking of the late Hoffa, Branzblau said many used to describe him as "a modern-day Robin Hood" and "a mobster thug."

The lawyer explained how the first time he met Hoffa, him and Tony Pro were in Washington, D.C., attending meetings at the Teamsters offices. Branzblau said it was "a tense time for Hoffa and the Teamsters," especially as Robert F. Kennedy – then the attorney general of the United States – was "bringing the full weight of the Justice Department down on Hoffa." Nagel wrote: "After John F. Kennedy won the presidency and named his brother attorney general, RFK turned up the heat on organized crime in general – and on Jimmy Hoffa in particular."

He added: "RFK had made it his personal mission to expose Hoffa and the criminal infiltration of trade unions. "He had been investigating Hoffa since 1957, grilling him in front of the Senate’s bipartisan Rackets Committee, as it was called, but Hoffa had remained cool even as Kennedy was visibly frustrated. "Kennedy charged Hoffa at various points with bribery, fraud, and misuse of the pension fund. But all that negative attention didn't affect Hoffa's popularity or his power."

The lawyer then exposed the truth about how Hoffa truly felt about RFK: "He hated RFK as much as RFK hated him – maybe more so." He added: "He hadn't let Kennedy get the best of him yet, though, but none of us was sure how long that luck would hold."

During a meeting in his office, Branzblau said Hoffa suddenly turned in his chair and gestured out the large window that overlooked a park and the Justice Department buildings, including the attorney general's offices. Hoffa said to Branzblau: "You see those buildings over there? That’s where Robert Kennedy is, the guy who hates me and is trying to hang me. That’s where his office is. You might as well take a good look at it."

The attorney then noted the "meaning was clear," saying, "Hoffa wanted us to know the face of the enemy." As bombshells are being dropped in Nagel and Branzblau's upcoming book, theories are continuing to surface surrounding Hoffa's mysterious death. Some rumors suggest his body was dumped in a Florida swamp, while others believe he was buried under the site of the former New York Giants stadium after being executed by a hitman.

But a new report from the DailyMail reveals details about the summer of Hoffa's disappearance, when a 22-year-old named Jeff was working at a construction site in New Jersey and witnessed a key event linked to Hoffa's vanishing. Jeff, who has remained anonymous for fear of retribution, said he saw two black Cadillacs pull up – one with Michigan plates. A man then opened the trunk of one car and removed a body wrapped in a white shroud. The body, believed to be Hoffa's, was then dumped onto a pile of rotten eggs and mutton, before being covered with lime and dirt. The entire operation took less than an hour.

