Glen Powell's MOM Steps In and Sensationally Breaks Silence Over His 'New Romance' With Sydney Sweeney in Extraordinary Phone Call
Glen Powell's mom has broken her silence over his "new romance" with Sydney Sweeney.
RadarOnline.com can reveal after the Anyone But You co-stars reunited in Dallas, Texas, rumors started swirling they are more than just friends – especially after she called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino.
As previously reported, Powell, 36, and Sweeney, 27, were seen together over the weekend at the actor's sister's wedding.
Back when the former co-stars were filming their movie together, the two constantly sparked on-set romance rumors – but denied the fan theories multiple times.
Now that Sweeney has called it quits with her longtime partner, and after she was spotted with Powell's family – fans are once again speculating they are more than pals.
However, Powell's mom is stepping in to shut the rumors down.
In a phone call with the DailyMail.com, the actor's mom, Cyndy Powell, said: "They're definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend."
She explained the actress is "really close friends" with their whole family – and even called the romance rumors "silly" and insisted there is "nothing going on behind closed doors."
The actor's mom added: "He's the kindest person, and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend.
"They've been friends for so long. They've known each other for so long, and they've both been single and together and with other people.
"They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point. But he's got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he's got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It's really nice."
After being asked how she would feel if the two's relationship did turn romantic, she said: "That is none of my business. I just want what's best for everybody.
"I just want somebody that loves him unconditionally and he loves unconditionally, and they take care of each other and live happily ever after."
Even though Powell is currently one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, his mother explained he is not ready for his happily ever after moment.
She said: "He's too busy right now. But he's a family man. He wants a family, and he wants his happily ever after. It's just not right now."
Despite shutting down romance rumors, Powell's mom insisted the whole family "loves" the actress.
She added: "We love Sydney. We've considered her just a really, really good friend. We all were together so much, and we haven't seen her in a long time. She's really a friend, and we all enjoy her."
As previously reported, the Euphoria star and Devino, 41, recently called off their May wedding.
A source revealed: "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split.
"Things are not great right now, but they aren't throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.
"They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn't handle the stress."
Sweeney and Devino started dating in 2018, and he popped the question after four years together.