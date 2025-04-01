Glen Powell's MOM Steps In and Sensationally Breaks Silence Over His 'New Romance' With Sydney Sweeney in Extraordinary Phone Call

RadarOnline.com can reveal after the Anyone But You co-stars reunited in Dallas, Texas, rumors started swirling they are more than just friends – especially after she called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

Glen Powell 's mom has broken her silence over his "new romance" with Sydney Sweeney .

The co-stars were seen together over the weekend at the actor's sister's wedding.

Now that Sweeney has called it quits with her longtime partner , and after she was spotted with Powell's family – fans are once again speculating they are more than pals.

Back when the former co-stars were filming their movie together, the two constantly sparked on-set romance rumors – but denied the fan theories multiple times.

As previously reported, Powell, 36, and Sweeney, 27, were seen together over the weekend at the actor's sister's weddin g.

She explained the actress is "really close friends" with their whole family – and even called the romance rumors "silly" and insisted there is "nothing going on behind closed doors."

In a phone call with the DailyMail.com , the actor's mom, Cyndy Powell, said: "They're definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend."

However, Powell's mom is stepping in to shut the rumors down.

Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Devino were due to get hitched in May but canceled the nuptials.

The actor's mom added: "He's the kindest person, and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend.

"They've been friends for so long. They've known each other for so long, and they've both been single and together and with other people.

"They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point. But he's got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he's got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It's really nice."

After being asked how she would feel if the two's relationship did turn romantic, she said: "That is none of my business. I just want what's best for everybody.

"I just want somebody that loves him unconditionally and he loves unconditionally, and they take care of each other and live happily ever after."