New Jimmy Hoffa Witness Bombshell: Man Comes Forward to Claim Murdered Teamsters Boss Was Dumped at This Location in New Jersey

Hoffa, the former president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, disappeared on July 30, 1975, after a missed lunch appointment on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan.

The 62-year-old had called his wife from a payphone, letting her know that his associates didn’t show up and he planned on being home for dinner. He never made it.

It has long been assumed that Hoffa was a victim of a mafia hit.

Attorney Chris Franzblau agrees with that analysis, and has revealed a former construction worker in New Jersey witnessed a group of people dumping Hoffa's body into an unmarked grave under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City.