Jimmy Hoffa

New Jimmy Hoffa Witness Bombshell: Man Comes Forward to Claim Murdered Teamsters Boss Was Dumped at This Location in New Jersey

Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance continues to captivate.

April 18 2025, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

A 93-year-old New Jersey attorney who once represented Jimmy Hoffa before the legendary Teamsters Union president mysteriously vanished in 1975 has come forward with new revelations about where he is actually buried, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hoffa's disappearance has captivated would-be sleuths, who have spread a variety of theories as to his final resting place.

The former union president is thought to be the victim of a mob hit.

Hoffa, the former president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, disappeared on July 30, 1975, after a missed lunch appointment on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan.

The 62-year-old had called his wife from a payphone, letting her know that his associates didn’t show up and he planned on being home for dinner. He never made it.

It has long been assumed that Hoffa was a victim of a mafia hit.

Attorney Chris Franzblau agrees with that analysis, and has revealed a former construction worker in New Jersey witnessed a group of people dumping Hoffa's body into an unmarked grave under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City.

A new witness has come forward to pinpoint Hoffa's burial plot.

In his new book, The Last Mob Lawyer: True Stories from the Man Who Defended Some of the Biggest Names in Organized Crime, Franzblau shares the story of a man who only wanted to be identified as "Jeff."

According to the attorney, Jeff was a 22-year-old recent college graduate working on a building site in New Jersey in 1975 when he witnessed some men pull up nearby in a few black Cadillacs and remove a body from the trunk of one of the cars.

Franzblau relayed Jeff told him: "I saw from where I was, the body taken out of the trunk of one of those cars. I saw them put it in the excavation. One was a black Cadillac, with Michigan plates."

The witness claimed Hoffa is buried under the Pulaski Skyway in New Jersey.

Jeff said the body was wrapped in a white sheet and dumped into a pile of garbage before being covered in dirt.

After the mystery men left, the construction site foreman scolded him: "You weren’t supposed to be here," then asked, "Do you know who that was? That was Jimmy Hoffa."

Jeff later told his dad what he saw, and his father urged him to keep quiet and never tell anybody – which he did until a chance encounter with Franzblau in 2023.

When Franzblau was asked why Jeff felt share to share his story now, Franzblau replied: "Everybody’s dead now. That’s the only reason."

In 2022, the FBI searched the area under the bridge, but said it found no evidence of Hoffa.

Mara Schneider, an FBI spokeswoman, said at the time: "Nothing of evidentiary value was discovered during that search.

"While we do not currently anticipate any additional activity at the site, the FBI will continue to pursue any viable lead in our efforts to locate Mr. Hoffa."

Franzblau contends authorities were simply looking in the wrong spot, adding the area that Jeff pointed out is different from where the FBI searched, and clarified it "has a point, and he’s buried right in that point."

