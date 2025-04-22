Justin Bieber's Close Pals 'Were Slowly Pushed Out' By Influential Pastor As Pop Singer Continues To Spark 'Death' Fears — He's Become 'Completely Isolated'

For the last few weeks, Bieber's health has been leaving his fans – and his close friends – very concerned.

Following his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's engagement and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest, the pop singer has been displaying "disturbing" and "concerning" behavior on social media and during outings.

However, one person causing major concern for the singer's loved ones is his increasingly influential pastor, Judah Smith.

A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Bieber has become “completely isolated” from longtime friends and even members of his team and is being heavily influenced by the leader.

The insider said: "Justin used to be surrounded by friends who weren’t afraid to push back. Now? It’s just yes-men and Judah. That’s it."