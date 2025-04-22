Your tip
Justin Bieber's Close Pals 'Were Slowly Pushed Out' By Influential Pastor As Pop Singer Continues To Spark 'Death' Fears — He's Become 'Completely Isolated'

Photo of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA;@justinbieber/instagram

Fans have been extremely concerned for the young star.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 22 2025, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber's close pals have been "slowly pushed out" by an influential pastor as "death" fears continue.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop singer has become "completely isolated" as his troubled behavior sparks massive fan concern.

justin bieber death fears
Source: TikTok/@shaqo

Bieber, 31, displayed his very slim figure while attending the festival in California.

For the last few weeks, Bieber's health has been leaving his fans – and his close friends – very concerned.

Following his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's engagement and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest, the pop singer has been displaying "disturbing" and "concerning" behavior on social media and during outings.

However, one person causing major concern for the singer's loved ones is his increasingly influential pastor, Judah Smith.

A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Bieber has become “completely isolated” from longtime friends and even members of his team and is being heavily influenced by the leader.

The insider said: "Justin used to be surrounded by friends who weren’t afraid to push back. Now? It’s just yes-men and Judah. That’s it."

Over time, Smith started joining Bieber on trips or attending private events with the singer — but things took a major turn when he was added to the board of Justin’s Drew House fashion label.

The insider raged: "He’s a preacher, not a creative director. What’s he doing in those meetings? People are raising eyebrows."

hailey bieber justin bieber tailspin sean diddy combs scandal
Source: MEGA

The singer is said to be heavily relying on his family while battling divorce rumors and ties to Combs.

Amid all of the changes, "Judah is standing right at the center of it," and now "there's a wall" around Bieber.

The insider added: "Judah took over. And the rest of them were slowly pushed out."

Most recently, Bieber's behavior at Coachella amplified the concerns for his well-being - and even sparked more "death fears."

In one of the clips making its way around social media, the Baby singer was caught on camera taking hits from a blunt with his younger brother right beside him.

After Bieber's wife, Hailey, noticed the teen near his big brother, she was seen quickly intervening and putting her hands on 15-year-old Jaxon’s shoulders and directing him to go in the opposite direction.

The insider said: "Hailey’s doing damage control in real time. It’s clear she’s worried."

hailey bieber justin tech tyrant secret split rumors
Source: MEGA

Bieber and his wife Hailey have experienced a testing time in their relationship over the past 12 months.

justin bieber death fears

Justin Bieber Sparks Fresh Fears Over 'Disturbing' Behavior At Coachella Party Near His Teen Brother Which Caused Wife Hailey to Intervene — 'Somebody Save Him'

Many fans were also quick to slam the singer for his behavior around his own sibling, with one writing: "This is so scary."

Another said: "I kinda feel bad for #her!? because she had to take Justin’s little brother out of there."

A third added: "Just embarrassing."

In the videos circulating on social media, the troubled singer was listening to Kendrick Lamar’s hit song Not Like Us.

In the comments section on TikTok, one user wrote: "Justin is crashing out like Aaron Carter did... everyone needs to (pray) for this young man."

Another commented: "He is not okay, he does need help, poor Justin Bieber."

A third added: "I don’t think Bieber is with us anymore."

A fourth penned: "I seriously worry about Justin. He is a good soul. He’s been through so much. He was so wronged at such a young age. My heart hurts for him. Heavenly Father, please keep your angels around Justin Bieber and protect him."

