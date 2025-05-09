Child Sex Abuse Scandal Erupts: New Pope Leo XIV 'Looked The Other Way' When Confronted with Allegations Against Priests In His Church

The man formerly known as Robert Prevost became the first American pontiff on Thursday, May 8. Almost immediately, he was accused by a group known as the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests – or SNAP – of covering up his church's sins.

In an open letter, the group said Leo's assumption "highlights the grim reality underpinning the College of Cardinals – many who voted in this conclave actively shielded abusers, and many who will be appointed to the curia under this papacy bear similar stains."

The group said they have received information from survivors and whistleblowers around the world, and had previously warned Pope Francis of Leo's alleged culpability in the cover-ups.

"As provincial of the Augustinians, Pope Leo XIV allowed Father James Ray, a priest then accused of abusing minors whose ministry had been restricted since 1991, to reside at the Augustinians' St. John Stone Friary in Chicago in 2000, despite its proximity to a Catholic elementary school," SNAP claimed.

The Chicago-Sun Times reported in 2021 that church officials approved the transfer, noting there was "no school in the immediate area."