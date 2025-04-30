Trump Wants To Be 'The Next Pope' — The Don Admits He Would Be His 'Number One Choice' To Lead The Catholic Church After Attending Pope Francis' Funeral in Rome

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump was asked who he thinks should be the next pope, after Pope Francis' death early this month.

And in pure Trump fashion, he threw his own papal hat into the ring.

"I'd like to be pope," Trump joked. "That'd be my number one choice."

After a smattering of laughs, Trump, who is not Christian, did have a suggestion: "I don't know. I don't have a preference. I might say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who is very good. So we'll see what happens."

Trump was referring to the Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who reportedly is on the short list of candidates to be considered next month when cardinals elect the next pope at a specially convened papal conclave.