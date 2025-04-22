Your tip
Pope Francis Update: First Video of the Pontiff In An Open Coffin Released By The Vatican After His Death — As His Face Appears 'Heavily Bruised' Leaving Onlookers Baffled

Split photos of Pope Francis.
Source: MEGA;Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media Handout

The Vatican has released a new video of Pope Francis, showing him laying in an open casket after his death on Monday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 22 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

A new video of Pope Francis has people wanting a deeper look into the final moments of his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday evening, The Vatican released a new video of Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell leading the ceremony to confirm the pontiff's death and lay his body to rest in a coffin at the Casa Santa Marta chapel.

pope vatican francis
Source: Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media Handout

People have questioned visible bruising around the pontiff's left eye in the new photos and videos.

The clip showed Francis, who died Monday morning at the age of 88, laying in the open casket wearing red robes, clutching a rosary, and wearing the papal mitre – the large white ceremonial headdress.

He also had on a simple silver ring.

radar
Source: MEGA

The pope died on Monday morning after making his last appearance on Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis broke tradition by requesting a simple wooden casket for his burial, unlike previous popes who were placed in three nested coffins.

During the lying in state, his body will remain in an open coffin, not resting on cushions.

While taking note of the late pope's clothing and casket, many people also noticed what appeared to be a large, black-and-blue bruise on the left side of his face.

Some believed it was "very weird the Vatican made no statement" on the unmissable mark.

One person wrote on X: "Hi VaticanNews, would you please explain this big bruise in his head?"

Another asked: "Why nobody is questioning this big bruise in his face?"

While some ran wild with conspiracy theories, others attempted to justify the bruise.

Someone wrote: "While the bruising on Pope Francis’ face has understandably raised questions, the most plausible explanation is 'livor mortis', a well-documented postmortem process."

Photo of Pope Francis.
Source: MEGA

Pope Francis officially died of a cerebral stroke and heart issue, according to his death certificate.

On Monday morning, the Vatican revealed the pontiff had passed away following months of continuous hospitalizations.

He died from a cerebral stroke and a heart issue, according to the official death certificate.

The sad news was disclosed by Cardinal Ferrell at Casa Santa Marta, near St. Peter's Basilica.

The statement read: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7.35am, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Pope Francis made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday, looking frail and having handed over the responsibility of celebrating the Easter Mass to another cardinal.

Despite his weakened voice, he blessed the crowd of faithful from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica.

pope francis
Source: MEGA

He promoted an Argentinian bishop despite being aware of inappropriate behavior.

He greeted the crowd with a "Happy Easter" from the same loggia where he was introduced as pope in 2013.

He also made a surprise appearance in his popemobile, receiving cheers, and met briefly with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

Photo of Pope Francis
Source: MEGA

Pope Francis' body will remain in the chapel until Wednesday morning, when it will be moved to St. Peter's Basilica in a procession.

There, he will lie in an open casket, allowing mourners to pay their respects before his funeral on Saturday.

