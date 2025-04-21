Breaking: Pope Francis Dead Aged 88 After Agonizing Double Pneumonia Battle As World Mourns Leader of Catholic Church
Pope Francis has died aged 88 following a "complex" health battle, the Vatican has announced.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Pontiff passed away from pneumonia which developed in both lungs as a result of an infection.
The sad news was disclosed by Cardinal Ferrell at Casa Santa Marta, near St. Peter's Basilica, stating: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7.35am, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.
"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.
"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalized.
"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."
He had spent the past few weeks in hospital battling the illness, having experienced two recent falls.
Francis had been suffering from his latest bout of bronchitis for over a week and was initially taken to hospital on Friday, February 14.
His condition appeared to worsen as doctors had to change treatment for the Pope's respiratory tract infection due to a "complex clinical situation".
And it was then confirmed he was suffering from double pneumonia after undergoing an X-Ray.
Pope Francis was unable to deliver his traditional Sunday prayer in St. Peter's Square last week or lead a special mass for artists to mark the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.
A planned visit to Rome's Cinecittà film studios for Monday was also cancelled.
The pontiff's doctors had earlier ordered complete rest for the 88-year-old.
But despite previously describing his condition as "stable", the Vatican released an update on Saturday evening saying he had taken a turn after suffering a "prolonged respiratory crisis."
The 88-year-old underwent blood transfusions and was described as "more unwell" than the day before and in a "critical" condition.
He was said to be alert and in an armchair as blood tests revealed "thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia".
The Vatican said at the time that "the prognosis is reserved".
On Sunday, the Vatican had said the Pope spent a "tranquil" ninth night at Rome's Gemelli hospital.
In a heartfelt note, he had expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers he received.
Francis said on Sunday: "I am confidently continuing my hospitalisation at the Gemelli Hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment; and rest is also part of the therapy!
"I sincerely thank the doctors and hea/th workers of this hospital for the attention they are showing me and the dedication with which they carry out their service among the sick."
Francis added that he had been particularly touched by the drawings and letters from children, thanking the faithful for their prayers and offering to entrust everyone to Mary's intercession.
He said: "In recent days I have received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children.
"Thank you for this closeness, and for the prayers of comfort I have received from all over the world! I entrust you all to the intercession of Mary, and I ask you to pray for me."
The Argentine became the first pope from outside Europe in 1,300 years when he was chosen to replace the retiring Pope Benedict XVI.
Despite several previous health issues and reduced mobility caused in part by his advancing years and expanding waistline, Francis had kept up a busy schedule until his final weeks.
Francis had worked as a bouncer before turning to the priesthood after recovering from pneumonia back in 1958.