Breaking: Pope Francis Dead Aged 88 After Agonizing Double Pneumonia Battle As World Mourns Leader of Catholic Church

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Pontiff passed away from pneumonia which developed in both lungs as a result of an infection.

The pontiff was still alert and responsive during stint in hospital according to the Vatican.

The sad news was disclosed by Cardinal Ferrell at Casa Santa Marta, near St. Peter's Basilica, stating: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7.35am, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalized.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."