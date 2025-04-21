UNTOLD STORY: How a Broken Heart Sent Pope Francis Into Priesthood

Pope Francis made history in 2013 as the first Latin American to become pope – thanks to a girl turning him down at the age of 12. RadarOnline.com can reveal the late pontiff, who died on April 21 after months of health issues, once made a chilling joke as a preteen that oddly foreshadowed his future as a member of the Catholic clergy.

Source: MEGA The pope sent a letter to his childhood crush, Amalia Damonte, saying he'd become a priest if he couldn't marry her.

Francis once popped the question in a letter to his childhood crush, Amalia Damonte, as a young middle school-er – warning her that if she said no, he'd have no choice but to turn to the church. The childhood suitor wrote: "If I can't marry you, I'll become a priest." Damonte later recalled: "Luckily for him, I said no."

Source: MEGA Pope Francis became the first pope from outside Europe in 1,300 years when he was chosen to replace the retiring Pope Benedict XVI.

Her parents forbade her from receiving any more notes from him, and that was the end of it – although they continued to correspond by letter for a few months afterward. Shortly after their split, Francis entered the seminary and kept his promise to become a priest. The rest, as they say, is history.

Damonte later recalled in an interview with Argentine media: "He was a big, mature, a wonderful boy. We played on the sidewalks or in the parks in the area, we danced... something very beautiful. "We were very humble, we loved the poor... In that we were kindred spirits."

Francis went on to spend most of his adult life in the clergy. Roughly 20 years after getting his "heart broken" by his 12-year-old love, Francis was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969 at the age of 32.

He later became a bishop in 1992, and was made a cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II. Before becoming pope in 2013, he also served as the Archbishop of Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Source: MEGA The pontiff passed away from pneumonia at the age of 88 on April 21.

On Monday morning, the Vatican revealed the pontiff had passed away at the age of 88 following months of continuous hospitalizations. He reportedly died of pneumonia, which developed in both lungs as a result of an infection.

The sad news was disclosed by Cardinal Ferrell at Casa Santa Marta, near St. Peter's Basilica. The statement read: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7.35am, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. "With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

He had spent the past few weeks in hospital battling the illness, having experienced two recent falls. Pope Francis dealt with a persistent bout of bronchitis for over a week and was hospitalized on Friday, February 14. His condition worsened, prompting doctors to adjust his treatment for the respiratory infection due to a "complex clinical situation." An X-ray later confirmed he was suffering from double pneumonia.

As a result, he was unable to deliver his usual Sunday prayer in St. Peter's Square or lead a special mass for artists to mark the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year. A planned visit to Rome's Cinecittà film studios was also canceled.

His doctors had already prescribed complete rest for the 88-year-old pontiff, and although his condition had been described as "stable," the Vatican updated the public on Saturday evening, revealing he had suffered a "prolonged respiratory crisis." Following blood transfusions, the pope's condition was deemed "more unwell" than the previous day and described as "critical."

He was reported to be alert, sitting in an armchair, while blood tests showed "thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia." The Vatican stated: "The prognosis is reserved." They mentioned Francis had a "tranquil" ninth night at Rome's Gemelli hospital, and in a touching message, he expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support and prayers he had received.

Source: MEGA Francis was still handling his duties while dealing with a variety of health issues in recent months.

He said: "I am confidently continuing my hospitalization at the Gemelli Hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment; and rest is also part of the therapy! "I sincerely thank the doctors and health workers of this hospital for the attention they are showing me and the dedication with which they carry out their service among the sick."