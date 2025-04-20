Catholic Church's Dirty Secret: 7 of the Nation's Most Prominent Cardinals 'Whitewashed' Unspeakable Sex Crimes Committed by Predator Priests

Shockingly, all 10 of these clerics will be eligible not only to vote in the conclave of cardinals to elect the next pope, but also to serve as the supreme pontiff.

SNAP's Sarah Pearson, who conducted the months-long probe, said: "American survivors of Catholic clerical abuse know the records of these men well, and what we are saying is none of them are qualified to lead us as pope.

"The point of this investigation is to shine a light where only secrecy and self-preservation existed before and ensure that the next leader of the Catholic Church is accountable to what's right."

SNAP's probe claims that Cardinal Dolan – while serving as auxiliary bishop of St. Louis – allowed three priests accused of sexual assault in civil court to continue in their ministry – including two who worked with minors.

The report charged that later, as archbishop of Milwaukee, Dolan tried to protect nearly $57 million of church money from civil abuse claims by transferring the cash to a newly created "cemetery trust fund".