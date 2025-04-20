Catholic Church's Dirty Secret: 7 of the Nation's Most Prominent Cardinals 'Whitewashed' Unspeakable Sex Crimes Committed by Predator Priests
A bombshell new investigation has ripped the lid off a shocking Catholic Church cover-up involving seven of our nation's active cardinals, claiming they participated in a systematic whitewashing of unspeakable sex crimes committed by predator priests.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how one of the accused cardinals could even become the next pope.
Results of the probe were shared exclusively with RadarOnline.com and named some of the most powerful Catholic clerics in the U.S., including Timothy Dolan of New York, Blase Cupich of Chicago, Robert McElroy of Washington, D.C., and Joseph Tobin of Newark.
According to the probe by Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), all of them were allegedly aware of predatory actions by priests, but instead of taking appropriate action, they chose to safeguard the church from exposure and civil claims.
Also named in the investigation are cardinals Kevin Farrell, James Harvey and Robert Prevost – who have quietly been reassigned to Rome – as well as Raymond Burke, Daniel DiNardo and Wilton Gregory, who are now retired.
Shockingly, all 10 of these clerics will be eligible not only to vote in the conclave of cardinals to elect the next pope, but also to serve as the supreme pontiff.
SNAP's Sarah Pearson, who conducted the months-long probe, said: "American survivors of Catholic clerical abuse know the records of these men well, and what we are saying is none of them are qualified to lead us as pope.
"The point of this investigation is to shine a light where only secrecy and self-preservation existed before and ensure that the next leader of the Catholic Church is accountable to what's right."
SNAP's probe claims that Cardinal Dolan – while serving as auxiliary bishop of St. Louis – allowed three priests accused of sexual assault in civil court to continue in their ministry – including two who worked with minors.
The report charged that later, as archbishop of Milwaukee, Dolan tried to protect nearly $57 million of church money from civil abuse claims by transferring the cash to a newly created "cemetery trust fund".
The report also pointed out that Cardinal Tobin installed Monsignor Joseph R. Reilly as president of Seton Hall University in 2024 despite credible claims that Reilly ignored rampant sexual abuse committed by disgraced Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
San Diego's Cardinal McElroy allegedly refused to help authorities probing a criminal complaint against a priest who later pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a female layperson in "satanic cult-like fashion" during a private Mass.
The SNAP investigation also alleged that McElroy "fraudulently transferred" 291 properties into real estate holding companies in 2019 before seeking bankruptcy protection for the San Diego diocese, which was facing numerous sexual abuse claims.
And in 2017, the report claimed that Cupich oversaw the secret transfer of a priest, Richard McGrath, who was under criminal investigation for possession of child pornography, to a Chicago priory located near a Catholic school and daycare center.
A rep for the Archdiocese of Chicago insisted the Augustinian religious order responsible for McGrath moved him into their jurisdiction without informing the archdiocese of his background.
The rep added that, once Cupich learned of the transfer, "he directed the Order to remove him immediately".
Cupich later wrote an apology letter to the parish, according to both SNAP and a rep for the cardinal, and said: "Our actions were swift and public."
Now, SNAP sources said the timing of the new investigation is intended to prevent a cardinal with a history of covering up abuse from becoming the next pope.
Pearson told RadarOnline.com: "The Catholic Church needs a leader who hasn't obstructed justice in the past. It needs accountability. It needs to clean house. It needs a fresh start."