Inside 66-Year-Old Drew Carey's New Romance With OnlyFans Model, 37: 'He Signed Up, Liked What He Saw, and Slid Into Her DMs'

A source close to the couple revealed: "He signed up, liked what he saw, and slid into her DMs. They hit it off immediately. It started flirty, but turned real pretty fast."

The couple, who were spotted at Swingers diner in Los Angeles on Friday, April 18, have allegedly been quietly seeing each other for several months.

The insider said: "He's not naïve. He knows exactly what she does for a living, and he respects it.

"He thinks she’s smart, independent, and unapologetic. That’s exactly what he needs right now."