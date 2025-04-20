Your tip
Drew Carey

Inside 66-Year-Old Drew Carey's New Romance With OnlyFans Model, 37: 'He Signed Up, Liked What He Saw, and Slid Into Her DMs'

Composite photo of Drew Carey and Niki Skyler
Source: MEGA; @nikiskylers/instagram

Drew Carey is dating OnlyFans model Niki Skyler.

Profile Image

April 20 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Drew Carey is officially dating model Niki Skyler after The Price Is Right host subscribed to her OnlyFans and reached out to her through her DMs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian, 66, and the young OF star, 37, were spotted together earlier this week after the Whose Line is It Anyway star claimed he wasn't interested in dating after his ex-fiancée's death.

drew carey new romance onlyfans model slid into her dms
Source: MEGA

Drew Carey has been reportedly been dating the OnlyFans model for some time.

A source close to the couple revealed: "He signed up, liked what he saw, and slid into her DMs. They hit it off immediately. It started flirty, but turned real pretty fast."

The couple, who were spotted at Swingers diner in Los Angeles on Friday, April 18, have allegedly been quietly seeing each other for several months.

The insider said: "He's not naïve. He knows exactly what she does for a living, and he respects it.

"He thinks she’s smart, independent, and unapologetic. That’s exactly what he needs right now."

drew carey new romance onlyfans model slid into her dms
Source: @nikiskylers/instagram

The 'Price Is Right' host was seen with OnlyFans star Niki Skyler in Los Angeles.

During their outing, the popular adult content creator wore a black tank top and matching pants, while the TV personality also went the casual route with black jeans, a flannel, and a pair of Converse.

Carey and Skyler's date comes amid the game show host's confession, in which he claimed he wasn't exactly interested in dating following Harwick's death.

"It destroyed me for a while," Carey said of her passing. "I still don't date. I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it's all platonic, and I don't care about anything else."

drew carey new romance onlyfans model slid into her dms
Source: MEGA

66-year-old Drew Carey was seen with 37-year-old OnlyFans star Niki Skyler.

A source said: "Niki came into his life at just the right time. She’s helping him feel joy again."

The pair are keeping things low-key for now, but those close to Carey say he’s smitten — and not hiding it.

The insider added: "It’s real. This isn’t just a fling."

Skyler, who was Penthouse Pet of the Month in April 2017, previously revealed just how much she is into dating older men.

She told the magazine at the time: "Older men turn me on."

drew carey new romance onlyfans model slid into her dms
Source: MEGA

Carey previously declared he was done with dating after the death of his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick.

Carey was previously engaged to Amie Harwick, who was tragically murdered on February 15, 2020, by her former boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse.

Harwick was a therapist and author of the book The New Sex Bible for Women, and she and Carey were engaged before splitting up in 2018.

Carey said Harwick contacted him a little more than a year later and wanted to get together.

One source close to the Price is Right host told RadarOnline.com: "Amie's murder crushed his heart forever."

Pursehouse, who threw Harwick off the balcony of her home in California's Hollywood Hills, is currently serving life in prison without parole for the murder.

