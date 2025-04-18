Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Drew Carey

'The Price Is Right' Host Drew Carey, 66, Spotted Out With OnlyFans Star, 37 — After Admitting He Was Left 'Destroyed' Over His Ex-Fiancée's Shocking Murder

Photo of Drew Carey
Source: MEGA

Drew Carey was seen with 37-year-old OnlyFans star Niki Skyler.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 18 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Drew Carey was seen having a lunch date with OnlyFans star Niki Skyler, after the Price Is Right host claimed he was not interested in dating following the shocking death of his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick.

Harwick was murdered on February 15, 2020, by her former boyfriend, as Carey has been open about the immense pain her passing caused him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
carey outing
Source: MEGA

Carey was seen on a date with another woman, despite being clear about not wanting to pursue a romantic relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The 66-year-old and his 37-year-old date were spotted at Swingers diner in Los Angeles. Skyler, who was Penthouse Pet of the Month back in April 2017, previously revealed just how much she is into dating older men.

"Older men told me on," she told the publication at the time.

During their outing, the popular adult content creator wore a black tank top and matching pants while the TV personality also went the casual route with black jeans, a flannel, and a pair of Converse.

Article continues below advertisement
carey outing
Source: @nikiskylers/instagram

The 'Price Is Right' host was seen with OnlyFans star Niki Skyler.

Article continues below advertisement

Carey and Skyler's date comes amid the game show host's confession, in which he claimed he wasn't exactly interested in dating following Harwick's death.

"It destroyed me for a while," Carey said of her passing. "I still don't date. I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it's all platonic, and I don't care about anything else."

Harwick was a therapist and author of the book The New Sex Bible for Women. The pair were engaged before parting ways in 2018. Two years later, Harwick was killed by her obsessed ex Gareth Pursehouse, who threw her off the balcony of her home in California's Hollywood Hills.

Article continues below advertisement

Pursehouse was sentence to life in prison without parole for the heinous murder.

“Today, justice has been served for Amie Harwick and her loved ones who have endured unimaginable pain throughout this terrible ordeal,” District Attorney George Gascón said following the sentence.

He concluded: “Our thoughts and support remain with them as they begin to heal. I want to commend the diligent work and dedication of the prosecution team from the Major Crimes Division who worked to secure this conviction.”

Article continues below advertisement
harwick
Source: @dramieharwick/instagram

Carey declared he was done with dating after the death of his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick.

Article continues below advertisement

"Amie's murder crushed his heart forever," a friend of Carey previously said, and Carey himself admitted just how devastated he was over Harwick's death, especially since Harwick had contacted him a year following their split, and wanted to get together.

The TV comic rexalled: "I texted her that I loved her and that I'd see her the next week. I heard from one of her friends that she shed tears about my saying that I loved her still. Which I did. I loved her madly even though we were broken up."

"The next day she was murdered... it destroyed me for a while. I still don't date," he said at the time.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

EXCLUSIVE: How Megan Fox and MGK Are 'Secretly Redefining Their Relationship' Around Co-Parenting After 'Painful' Years of 'Will They, Won’t They' Love Affair

Photo of Carrie Underwood.

'Idol' in the Gutter: Ratings Plummet for TV Songfest — and Show Insiders Blame One Person… Carrie Underwood

Article continues below advertisement
drew carey humor coping fiancee murder grief
Source: MEGA

The TV personality is said to have 'never stopped loving Amie.'

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Drew never stopped loving Amie. He still enjoys warm friendships with several women, but as far as putting his heart back out there, he just can't seem to do it."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.