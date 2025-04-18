'The Price Is Right' Host Drew Carey, 66, Spotted Out With OnlyFans Star, 37 — After Admitting He Was Left 'Destroyed' Over His Ex-Fiancée's Shocking Murder
Drew Carey was seen having a lunch date with OnlyFans star Niki Skyler, after the Price Is Right host claimed he was not interested in dating following the shocking death of his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick.
Harwick was murdered on February 15, 2020, by her former boyfriend, as Carey has been open about the immense pain her passing caused him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 66-year-old and his 37-year-old date were spotted at Swingers diner in Los Angeles. Skyler, who was Penthouse Pet of the Month back in April 2017, previously revealed just how much she is into dating older men.
"Older men told me on," she told the publication at the time.
During their outing, the popular adult content creator wore a black tank top and matching pants while the TV personality also went the casual route with black jeans, a flannel, and a pair of Converse.
Carey and Skyler's date comes amid the game show host's confession, in which he claimed he wasn't exactly interested in dating following Harwick's death.
"It destroyed me for a while," Carey said of her passing. "I still don't date. I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it's all platonic, and I don't care about anything else."
Harwick was a therapist and author of the book The New Sex Bible for Women. The pair were engaged before parting ways in 2018. Two years later, Harwick was killed by her obsessed ex Gareth Pursehouse, who threw her off the balcony of her home in California's Hollywood Hills.
Pursehouse was sentence to life in prison without parole for the heinous murder.
“Today, justice has been served for Amie Harwick and her loved ones who have endured unimaginable pain throughout this terrible ordeal,” District Attorney George Gascón said following the sentence.
He concluded: “Our thoughts and support remain with them as they begin to heal. I want to commend the diligent work and dedication of the prosecution team from the Major Crimes Division who worked to secure this conviction.”
"Amie's murder crushed his heart forever," a friend of Carey previously said, and Carey himself admitted just how devastated he was over Harwick's death, especially since Harwick had contacted him a year following their split, and wanted to get together.
The TV comic rexalled: "I texted her that I loved her and that I'd see her the next week. I heard from one of her friends that she shed tears about my saying that I loved her still. Which I did. I loved her madly even though we were broken up."
"The next day she was murdered... it destroyed me for a while. I still don't date," he said at the time.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Drew never stopped loving Amie. He still enjoys warm friendships with several women, but as far as putting his heart back out there, he just can't seem to do it."