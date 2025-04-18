EXCLUSIVE: How Megan Fox and MGK Are 'Secretly Redefining Their Relationship' Around Co-Parenting After 'Painful' Years of 'Will They, Won’t They' Love Affair
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are finally playing nice – thanks to their baby girl bringing a truce to their wild ride.
Following a turbulent split during Fox's pregnancy, the A-list exes have found common ground in their mutual dedication to "calmly" co-parent their daughter with care and appreciation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fox, 38, and Kelly, 34, welcomed their first child together on March 27 – and sources say the rocker was present in the delivery room following months of relationship woes.
A source revealed: "Going through a breakup while expecting a baby was difficult, to say the least.
"But Megan and MGK are coming from a place of total gratitude now. Things have been much calmer. They only want what’s best for their baby."
The actress and the rapper – real name Colson Baker – have had a rocky ride since meeting as co-stars on 2021's Midnight in the Switchgrass.
Cheating rumors, a broken engagement and a devastating miscarriage preceded the happy announcement last November of their rainbow-baby pregnancy.
Suspicious, she checked his phone and allegedly found text messages from other women, prompting her to end their relationship.
According to the source, the pair – who both have children from past relationships (Fox shares Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is dad to 15-year-old Casie) – have now found themselves in a much healthier space since welcoming their baby girl.
They said: "Megan wants MGK to bond with their child. Their friends are relieved they’re getting along."
The source said despite jumping into the role of doting dad, Kelly "is also respecting Megan's boundaries," adding: "Never say never, but she’s made it clear they’re not getting back together.
"They’re just trying to coparent with love and respect."
Last month, we revealed Kelly was trying everything – including going to counseling and attending weekly church services – in a frantic bid to mend fences with his baby mama.
An insider told us: "He's insisting he's on a totally straight and narrow path and ready to make whatever compromises Megan wants for the sake of their baby.
"He's going to church every week and making sure she knows it because that does earn points with her. She's been a big supporter of his faith and feels it helps him to have a moral compass to follow and gives him spiritual support."
EXCLUSIVE: Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh 'Cried and Pleaded to Live' in Final Days Before Execution — As Monster Meets Grisly End After Killing 168 People
However, the Bad Things singer is going to need to do a whole lot more than go to a few Sunday services to fix things, warned the source.
He has a lot to make up for because, in addition to the incriminating phone messages that led to the breakup, he's done other destructive things – including smashing a wine glass on his head during a concert in 2022.
Our source went on: "That being said, he also has a track record of being a great and devoted dad to his daughter Casie, so him saying he's excited about this baby and wanting to do everything right does carry some weight.
"He's been praying for this child with Megan for a long time. And he wants Megan back too; he's still in love with her, so the stakes are very high."