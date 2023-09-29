Scorned Former Lover Found Guilty of Murdering Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick, Faces Life in Prison

Justice was finally served for Drew Carey's ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick, who was murdered after being thrown over the balcony of her Hollywood Hills home in February 2020. A Los Angeles jury found Gareth Pursehouse, 45, guilty of her killing on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pursehouse, who was an ex-boyfriend of Harwick, was convicted of one count of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, according to the press release.

He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing will come at a later date.