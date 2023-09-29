Scorned Former Lover Found Guilty of Murdering Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick, Faces Life in Prison
Justice was finally served for Drew Carey's ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick, who was murdered after being thrown over the balcony of her Hollywood Hills home in February 2020. A Los Angeles jury found Gareth Pursehouse, 45, guilty of her killing on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pursehouse, who was an ex-boyfriend of Harwick, was convicted of one count of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, according to the press release.
He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing will come at a later date.
“Today, justice has been served for Amie Harwick and her loved ones who have endured unimaginable pain throughout this terrible ordeal,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “Our thoughts and support remain with them as they begin to heal. I want to commend the diligent work and dedication of the prosecution team from the Major Crimes Division who worked to secure this conviction.”
Harwick worked as a Hollywood sex therapist and was only 38 years old when her life tragically ended. The two dated before she was engaged to Carey.
In 2012, she filed restraining orders against Pursehouse, claiming he was physically and emotionally abusive. Sadly, she managed to avoid him until 2020.
Pursehouse began contacting her again, with Harwick blocking his number and upgrading her home security. She also documented his behavior in an email to herself.
On February 14, 2020, Pursehouse broke into Harwick's home and waited for her to arrive. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila showed the jury surveillance video and photos, which he claimed proved Pursehouse attacked Harwick, strangled her, and threw her body over her third-story balcony. His legal team alleged she could have fallen in an attempt to escape.
However, investigators discovered a lethal dose of nicotine in a syringe on the balcony at the scene.
"This does not just happen out of nowhere," Avila argued. "That does not land on his lap. He has to go get that. He has to go obtain that. It's a poison that, if you inject it into someone, it may not be detected unless they're looking for it."
Harwich was engaged to Carey in 2018. The comedian released a statement after the news of her sudden death.
"Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief," he said.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Carey's rep for comment.