Distraught Drew Carey Attends Wake For Murdered Ex Fiancée Amie Harwick Host breaks down while reflecting on their relationship.

Drew Carey paid his respects to former fiancée Dr. Amie Harwick at her wake — two weeks after her untimely death.

The game show host, 61, was spotted walking into the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home in Pennsylvania alongside his ex’s family and friends.

He looked somber as her loved ones hugged and cried outside.

Readers know The Price Is Right star has been mourning the death of Harwick, 38, who passed away from blunt trauma after she was pushed off her third floor balcony following an argument with her ex boyfriend Garth Pursehouse.

Since hearing the tragic news, he has publicly expressed his appreciation for the sex therapist, who he was engaged to in 2018 before calling off their nuptials one year later.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Carey said in a statement the day after she was killed. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief.”

Then, on the February 21 episode of his Sirius XM show, he reflected on his romance with Harwick, which he described as the most “ beautiful, great, best relationship” of his life.

“Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back,” he shared.

Carey said they would often sing together, and he even made a playlist that brought the therapist to tears.

“All these songs were so important to us and I want to play them for you, so you can hear how much we loved each other through these songs,” he said. “I could never hear these songs again without thinking of her so this next set is for Amie Harwick, a beautiful person who didn’t deserve to die like she did.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, production for Carey’s show The Price Is Right has also come to a temporary halt following Harwick’s tragic death.