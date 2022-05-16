Gizelle Bryant's Pastor Ex Jamal Apologizes To Kevin Samuels' Family For Backhanded Remarks As They Debunk GoFundMe Rumors

"Benjamin Franklin once said, 'the best way to mess up an apology is to add an excuse.' I extend my deepest condolences and apologies to #kevinsamuels' family and friends. Thank you to all who purposed to keep me accountable," Bryant wrote via Instagram alongside a video of his public apology at the church. "We grow from mistakes and birth maturity. Humility will always defeat arrogance. We grow as we go!"

During a past sermon, Bryant addressed a video that the image consultant had shared before his passing, in which he called unmarried women over 35 "leftovers."

Bryant then questioned churchgoers, "How can a man say you are of low value after 35?" He followed up by asking how Samuels could make such outlandish claims when "that man has to get a GoFundMe for his funeral."