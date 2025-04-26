Donald Trump Demanded and Got Front Row Seat at Pope Francis' Funeral Or Else He Wouldn't Attend the Ceremony

Insiders claimed the leader of the U.S. "strong-armed" the Vatican into making an exception to their alphabetized seating arrangement.

One official claimed: "They knew he would turn it into an international incident if he wasn't treated like a king. They decided it was better to just give him what he wanted and avoid a spectacle."

The seating stunt, however, hasn't gone unnoticed inside Vatican circles.

Another senior source confessed: "It was humiliating.

"We bent the rules because we knew he'd make a scene. This wasn't about honoring the Pope – it was about feeding Trump's ego."