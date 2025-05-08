Cardinals Watched Scandalous Movie 'Conclave' for Guidance Before They Chose Robert Prevost As The New Pontiff — After Pope Francis Died Aged 88

The film, which was coincidentally just released last year, stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, the dean of the College of Cardinals, and pope-appointed steward of the conclave.

It's his responsibility to convene the conclave to elect the next Catholic leader, and he quickly finds himself investigating secrets and scandals about the major candidates.

While the film is fiction, several of the 133 high-ranking clerics locked in the Sistine Chapel tasked with choosing Pope Francis' successor had little experience of Vatican politics and protocol.

And the majority of them had never taken part in a previous conclave – leading to high nerves from the voting parties.

So, as one cardinal confessed, Conclave has become reference material: "Some have watched it in the cinema," the unnamed cardinal told Politico.

The cleric went on to say the film is seen as remarkably accurate, making it a helpful research tool.