Prince Harry's Family Can 'Forgive' But Can't 'Forget' — The Duke and Wife Meghan Markle Are Being Snubbed By Royals Despite Emotional Plea For 'Reconciliation'
While Prince Harry has expressed a desire to "reconcile" with his father King Charles III and family, insiders claim there's one major roadblock standing in his way: Meghan Markle.
The royal family is said to have "major trust issues" when it comes to Harry and his wife, which has prevented them from making amends with the renegade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Windsors Can 'Forgive, But Not Forget' When it Comes to Markle
Since Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, gave up their full-time royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, there's been non-stop drama between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.
Between the couple's infamous tell-all interview with Oprah, in which Markle claimed her mental health was ignored and she faced alleged racism from her husband's family, to the duke releasing his bombshell memoir Spare, which detailed an explosive physical fight with older brother and future king Prince William, Harry and Markle haven't held back when it comes to airing the royals' dirty laundry.
Now, a source claimed the royals have space to "forgive" Harry, but they cannot "forget" everything that's transpired since he left London.
A close source shared: "I genuinely think nobody trusts him and that's the bottom line.
"The royal family has major trust issues with him and that's what's at the heart of everything.
"They don't trust him and Meghan and that's why they can't have a relationship … maybe there's room to forgive, but they won't forget."
The insider noted: "Forgiveness and trust are two different things."
Harry's Emotional Plea For 'Reconciliation' Falls on Deaf Ears
News of the royals' being unable to trust the Sussexes comes after Harry made a tearful plea for "reconciliation."
In a recent interview, following his defeat in court in his legal battle for increased security in the UK, the 40-year-old blamed his family for influencing the outcome of the case but insisted he wanted to move on from drama.
Harry claimed Charles, 76, won't speak to him because of his security case but said he wanted "reconciliation" with his dad because he doesn't "know how much longer" the monarch has left amid his cancer battle.
Royal Source Claims Trust Issues Are Warranted
Despite Harry's apparent sincerity over wanting to mend his relationship with his family, one royal insider claimed the Windsors had every reason to be cautious of a reunion.
Royal biographer and friend of the family Hugo Vickers said he has "total sympathy" for Harry's relatives.
Vickers explained: "Harry is quite like his mother (the late Princess Diana). One day, when I was at Buckingham Palace, I was shown the letter that Prince Phillip wrote to Diana in which he said, 'Every time Charles talks to you, it's in the Daily Mail the next day.'
"The same thing is happening now."
He continued: "Charles is, of course, right not to trust him. Harry is hopeless in that respect.
"He shouldn’t have given that interview — but none of the royal family should ever give interviews, it's always a car crash."
As for Harry's claims about his father refusing to speak to him, the close source confirmed the duke's request to see his dad while he was in the UK for the Invictus Games went unanswered.
They said: "Harry messaged Charles and he never heard back.
"He wanted to talk to his dad about security stuff then, but his dad wouldn't speak to him.
"He really felt like his dad could overturn things."