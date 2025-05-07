Prince Harry's Family Can 'Forgive' But Can't 'Forget' — The Duke and Wife Meghan Markle Are Being Snubbed By Royals Despite Emotional Plea For 'Reconciliation'

Since Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, gave up their full-time royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, there's been non-stop drama between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

Between the couple's infamous tell-all interview with Oprah, in which Markle claimed her mental health was ignored and she faced alleged racism from her husband's family, to the duke releasing his bombshell memoir Spare, which detailed an explosive physical fight with older brother and future king Prince William, Harry and Markle haven't held back when it comes to airing the royals' dirty laundry.

Now, a source claimed the royals have space to "forgive" Harry, but they cannot "forget" everything that's transpired since he left London.