Smokey Robinson's Depraved 'Ritual' Revealed: Motown Legend Placed Towel on Bed to Not 'Soil the Linens', According to Alleged Victims
Smokey Robinson reportedly had a preferred routine when it came to allegedly sexually assaulting his housekeepers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The legendary Motown singer has been accused of sexual harassment and rape by four of his former employees.
*Warning: Graphic Language Below.
The women, identified only as "Jane Does" are suing the 85-year-old for $50million.
In the lawsuit filing, each share stories of their unwanted sexual encounters with the Tears of a Clown singer that seem eerily similar, all starting with a naked Robinson presenting himself to the ladies.
Prosecutors allege in the case of Jane Doe 3: "Defendant Smokey Robinson would force her into his blue bedroom, whereafter he would perform his ritual of exiting his bathroom nude or wearing only underwear after showering, and then carefully placing a towel on his bed not to soil the linens for what was about to occur.
"He would then disrobe JD3 and then orally copulate her. Then he would force her to lie face down on the towel so that he could penetrate her vagina with his erect penis from the rear."
Robinson allegedly raped the unnamed woman "at least 20 times."
Victims' Similar Stories
That claim was echoed by Jane Doe 1, who shared: "Upon returning home, Defendant Smokey Robinson would call her into his blue bedroom, lock the door and escort (his dog) out of the room.
"He will have showered and clothed only in his underwear. He would then neatly place a white towel on his bed, not to soil the bed linens, in preparation for what was about to occur."
Jane Doe 2 said Robinson would often text her, asking her to meet him in specific parts of his home where closed-circuit cameras weren’t located.
"He would then summon her to either the laundry room or garage, where there were no cameras," the complaint contends. "When arriving, he would immediately grab her and begin to penetrate her vagina with his fingers, causing her excruciating pain, and then would proceed to rape her."
Sometime around the middle of 2019, Robinson allegedly asked Jane Doe 4 to accompany him to his temporary residence located in Bell Canyon to clean.
The suit states: "While cleaning the master bedroom, Defendant Smokey Robinson showered and returned to his bedroom naked with an erect penis. He then proceeded to pull back the sheets and carefully placed a towel down not to soil the bed linens for what was about to occur.
"He then began to kiss her breasts, neck, and proceeded to orally copulate her and then raped her."
Robinson speaks out
While Robinson hasn't replied formally to the charges, he did address them briefly when contacted by the Daily Mail. Reached by phone, the star said: "I am appalled," before clarifying, "I can't speak about this right now."
The women all appeared at a press conference organized by their representatives Tuesday afternoon, though they covered their faces with masks.
Attorney John Harris slammed: "We believe that Mr. Robinson is a serial and sick rapist, and must be stopped."
While the ladies' attorneys said the assaults warrant a full criminal investigation, they have not filed police reports for fear of retribution.
"Having to tell their husband and children of these despicable actions left them filled with shame and embarrassment," Harris said. "So throughout their dreadful experiences with Mr. Robinson, all four women remained silent."