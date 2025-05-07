Smokey Robinson's Depraved 'Ritual' Revealed: Motown Legend Placed Towel on Bed to Not 'Soil the Linens', According to Alleged Victims

The women, identified only as "Jane Does" are suing the 85-year-old for $50million.

In the lawsuit filing, each share stories of their unwanted sexual encounters with the Tears of a Clown singer that seem eerily similar, all starting with a naked Robinson presenting himself to the ladies.

Prosecutors allege in the case of Jane Doe 3: "Defendant Smokey Robinson would force her into his blue bedroom, whereafter he would perform his ritual of exiting his bathroom nude or wearing only underwear after showering, and then carefully placing a towel on his bed not to soil the linens for what was about to occur.

"He would then disrobe JD3 and then orally copulate her. Then he would force her to lie face down on the towel so that he could penetrate her vagina with his erect penis from the rear."

Robinson allegedly raped the unnamed woman "at least 20 times."